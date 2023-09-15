Staying optimistic that the Patriots will beat the Dolphins, and other thoughts

The Patriots did the impossible last week. They played a terrible first quarter. They missed a couple of late-game chances to pull out a victory . They dropped to 0-1. And yet, somehow, almost everyone walked out of Gillette Stadium feeling good about the hometown team.

▪ I am glass-half-full on the Patriots Sunday night. I am hopping on the Channel 4 Belichick Bandwagon and going Full Rochie. Wall to wall. All is swell.

Picked-up pieces while wondering what becomes of the Bloominati . . .

If you really think about it, this makes no sense. The Patriots are 25-27 (including playoffs) with no postseason wins since Tom Brady left. Third-year quarterback Mac Jones has only one career fourth-quarter comeback win and is 0-12 when the opponent scores 25 points. The Patriots are consensus picks to finish last in the AFC East and are 3-point underdogs at home against the Fins.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

So why is everyone bullish on the Patriots around here?

Advertisement

Maybe it’s because we feared the worst and we did not see the worst. The bar was really low, and the Patriots looked better than we expected. They played a competitive game against the defending NFC champs.

Their much-maligned offensive line didn’t allow a sack until the fourth quarter. Jones (316 yards, three TD passes) threw completions to eight different receivers. Compared with the clown show offense of 2022, Bill O’Brien’s attack looked like the 2007 Brady-Randy Moss offense.

There was more good news for Patriots fans after the game. On Monday night, Josh Allen was a turnover machine and the Bills looked vulnerable. Mighty Buffalo lost to Zach Wilson and the New York Jets.

Ah yes, the Jets. New England has beaten the Jets 14 straight times, and that streak should continue now that Aaron Rodgers is done for the year. It’s hard to imagine Bill Belichick’s defense losing to Zach Wilson.

Advertisement

So the division is back in play, and Sunday we get to see how the Patriots match up with the Dolphins.

Count me in. I still believe in Bill.

Pats win Sunday.

I haven’t felt this good about a local team since the Bruins got ready for the Blues in Game 7 at the Garden back in 2019.

▪ Quiz: Name six NFL first overall draft picks who, at one time or another, played for the Patriots (answer below).

▪ Theo Epstein does not want to run another baseball team and he does not want to be MLB commissioner. If Theo comes back to baseball, it will be as part of a group buying a team. Like Stan Kasten with the Dodgers.

▪ Wilyer Abreu looks like a keeper, and let the record show that Chaim Bloom might have been right about this one. There was a lot of noise when Bloom dealt Christian Vazquez at the deadline in 2022, but it turns out the Red Sox got a nice player in return (along with Enmanuel Valdez). Abreu is less touted than a lot of Chaim’s vaunted draft picks, but he’s been impressive in this final month.

▪ Will truth-telling Jonathan Papelbon survive on NESN? The big galoot is easily the network’s most refreshing and candid commentator.

▪ Did Bloom know he was getting Mark Belanger when he gave Trevor Story a bag of money in the spring of 2022? For $140 million, it feels like we should get something north of the Mendoza Line.

Advertisement

▪ Deion Sanders is riding high these days. What’s not to like about a guy who ranks his children from most favorite to least favorite? Deion Jr. is currently No. 1 in Coach Prime’s Offspring Power Rankings. Sanders’s Colorado Buffaloes beat Nebraska easily last weekend, but as usual, Coach Prime finished behind Nebraska’s Matt Rhule in the oft-overlooked weekly rankings of class and dignity.

▪ When Ozzie Albies hits his 30th homer (he has 29), the 2023 Braves will join the 2019 Twins as the second MLB team to feature five 30-homer guys in a season. Minnesota hit 307 homers in 2019. The Red Sox hit 245 that season, but in 1977 they came close to having five 30-HR guys with Jim Rice (39), George Scott (33), Butch Hobson (30), Carl Yastrzemski (28), and Carlton Fisk (26).

Second baseman Ozzie Albies is part of a powerful Braves lineup. Matt Slocum/Associated Press

▪ Boston College and Holy Cross drew more than 40,000 to The Heights last weekend. With BC leading, 31-28, and less than two minutes remaining, the game was halted for more than two hours because of lightning in the area. Only a few fans hung around during the delay, about 98 percent of them Holy Cross fans. BC players were booed in their own stadium when they came back out to resume the game.

The Eagles were spared the humiliation of losing to an FCS opponent when Eagles linebacker Neto Okpala forced a Matthew Sluka fumble as HC threatened in the closing seconds.

Advertisement

It was only the second meeting between the former rivals since 1986. The Eagles won, 62-14, in 2018, but they had their hands full Saturday. No word on if or when they will meet again.

▪ Only in the NFL: Deshaun Watson is one of the captains of the Cleveland Browns.

▪ The Saints are the only NFL team that has won its last four openers.

▪ Love the video of Coco Gauff dancing in the stands at the US Open as an 8-year-old in 2012. At 19, Gauff is the youngest American US Open champ since Serena Williams in 1999.

▪ Bill Richardson, the former governor of New Mexico who died two weeks ago, pitched for Cotuit in the Cape League in the summer of 1967 and allowed a single to Chatham’s Thurman Munson on Aug. 19, the day after Tony Conigliaro was beaned at Fenway Park. Richardson pitched for Harwich in 1968, the same summer in which Groton’s Bill Shaughnessy batted .273 for Orleans.

▪ Major League Baseball attendance is up more than 9 percent, the largest leap in 30 years. Twenty-four teams are up this year.

▪ Mike Trout on the trade block? No thanks. He’s 32, hasn’t played more than 140 games since 2016, and is owed $248 million over the next seven seasons.

▪ While you weren’t watching, the Kansas City Royals blew past 100 losses before the Oakland A’s.

Advertisement

▪ Life Imitating Art: Actress Ashley Crow played Billy Heywood’s mom in “Little Big League” in 1994. In the film, Heywood was a 12-year-old who became manager of the Minnesota Twins. In real life, Ashley Crow is the mother of outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, who this past week was called to the bigs by the Cubs.

▪ The Rays won 17 of their first 26 games after Wander Franco went on the restricted list.

▪ Wait until NFL fans realize that Wild Card Weekend will include a Jan. 13 playoff game available exclusively on the Peacock streaming service.

▪ Northern Illinois quarterback Rocky Lombardi (who won at Boston College a couple of weeks ago) is in his seventh season of college football. That’s the Bluto-esque state of today’s NCAA.

▪ Scott Elliott, the center on Duke’s football team (the Blue Devils opened their season with an upset of Clemson), played at Holliston High School and Harvard before joining Duke.

▪ Deep down, I still wonder whether Ernie Adams has a batphone and makes the calls on Belichick’s in-game challenges. I envision Ernie on his couch in Brookline, connected with the New England sideline and telling Bill when to toss the little red flag.

▪ Rich Cohen’s “When The Game Was War — The NBA’s Greatest Season” is a good read about the 1987-88 campaign. There’s plenty of good late-’80s Celtics stuff in the book, but I’d still vote for 1983-84 as the NBA’s greatest season, because that was the year we had the first and best Larry-Magic Finals, the emergence of David Stern as commissioner, and the drafting of Michael Jordan.

▪ Did you know that the late Jimmy Buffett was ejected from a Knicks-Heat game by Joe Forte in 2001? Heat coach Pat Riley lobbied to keep Buffett in the building, asking Forte, “Do you mean to tell me you’ve never been a Parrothead in your life?” It was to no avail. Buffett was bounced.

▪ Bill Hodges, Larry Bird’s coach at Indiana State, is boys’ basketball coach at LaBelle High, a half-hour east of Fort Myers, Fla. Wonder if Larry drives over from Naples to watch the games?

▪ Quiz answer: Jim Plunkett, Vinny Testaverde, Kenneth Sims, Irving Fryar, Drew Bledsoe, Cam Newton.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him @dan_shaughnessy.