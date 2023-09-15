EMass cross-country: Wellesley’s Maxwell Hoffman nearly breaks 16-minute mark to highlight Runners of the Week

John Bianchi, Natick — The sophomore delivered a personal best by 26 seconds while finishing tied for third (16:12) during the 10th-ranked Redhawks’ tri-meet split with Wellesley (28-27 loss) and Braintree (19-44 win) on Thursday.
Maxwell Hoffman, Wellesley — After setting a personal best in last week’s season opener, the senior topped that mark by 10 seconds on Thursday, finishing second (16:02) during the No. 4 Raiders’ 27-28 victory over No. 10 Natick and 15-48 win over Braintree.
Addy Hunt, Wilmington — Coming off stellar winter and spring track seasons, the junior shined in her first-ever cross country meet Wednesday, securing first-place (20:00) in a 26-30 victory over Reading.
Elise Kempf, Arlington — The talented senior opened the season by rolling to a dominant 28-second victory (20:06) in No. 6 Arlington’s 15-50 sweep of Watertown on Tuesday.
Lauren Raffetto, Canton — Raffetto did not disappoint in her varsity debut, as the freshman’s winning effort (20:31) was more than 2 minutes ahead of the second-place finisher in Tuesday’s 15-50 victory over Foxborough.
Joseph Ryan, Lexington — The senior notched a personal best in his season debut, earning first place (16:24.0) to lead the Minutemen to a 23-42 win over Melrose on Tuesday.
