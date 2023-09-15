EMass cross-country: Wellesley’s Maxwell Hoffman nearly breaks 16-minute mark to highlight Runners of the Week

John Bianchi, Natick — The sophomore delivered a personal best by 26 seconds while finishing tied for third (16:12) during the 10th-ranked Redhawks’ tri-meet split with Wellesley (28-27 loss) and Braintree (19-44 win) on Thursday.

Maxwell Hoffman, Wellesley — After setting a personal best in last week’s season opener, the senior topped that mark by 10 seconds on Thursday, finishing second (16:02) during the No. 4 Raiders’ 27-28 victory over No. 10 Natick and 15-48 win over Braintree.

Addy Hunt, Wilmington — Coming off stellar winter and spring track seasons, the junior shined in her first-ever cross country meet Wednesday, securing first-place (20:00) in a 26-30 victory over Reading.