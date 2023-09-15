Foxborough leans on Ben Angelini and its offensive line to grind out a win over North Attleborough

Senior Ben Angelini rushed 16 times for 150 yards and a touchdown, leading the Warriors to a 14-0 victory at Beaupre Field in a crossover Hockomock League game. He opened the scoring with a 69-yard run early in the second quarter.

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH — Foxborough leaned on its men in the trenches and left North Attleborough at a loss.

Foxborough's Nolan Gordon is taken down by North Attleborough's Lucas Crovo during the first half.

“We’ve got some big guys and they know what they’re doing,” Angelini said of his offensive line. “They’re mentally focused all the time. They put in so much work during the offseason.”

Angelini, who also had two catches for 24 yards, said fullback Lincoln Moore also gave him a key block on the TD run.

Foxborough (2-0) was driving late in the first half, but Brady Paradis came up with an interception at the goal line and returned it to near midfield. Shane Henri answered with an interception of his own as the teams went to the locker room in a 7-0 game that was every bit as defensive as the score would indicate.

The Warriors used the first 7 minutes, 20 seconds of the second half to go up 14-0. Moore finished off a 12-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge. The big play was North Attleborough jumping offsides on fourth and 5 at the Red Rocketeers’ 41. Angelini accounted for a lion’s share of the work on the drive, carrying six times for 54 yards, adding an 11-yard reception and converting a pair of third downs in the process.

North Attleborough (1-1) had a pair of drives in the fourth quarter to try to make it a one-score contest, but Marc Francois Jr. snagged an interception for Foxborough with 4:23 remaining and the Red Rocketeers turned the ball over on downs at the Foxborough 9 with 1:41 to play.

North Attleborough quarterback Chase Frisoli was limited to 44 rushing yards on 14 carries and threw for 160 yards, but had two interceptions.

“We knew we had to stop Frisoli,” said Foxborough coach Jack Martinelli. “He’s the head of the snake for them — they have good players, don’t get me wrong — but we had to get to him.

“We had to stop him from running the football. If we didn’t stop him on the run, it would have opened up the passing game for them.”

Foxborough’s Brandon Mazenkas-O’Grady blocked a punt to give the Warriors good field position for their first possession, but a bad snap on third down put an end to the threat.