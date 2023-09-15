If the Patriots double-team Miami’s Tyreek Hill? ‘I’m still going to dominate,’ he says.

“I’m still going to dominate that, no matter what,” Hill told reporters. “I still got a job to do, and that’s to run my routes. You put two guys on me, one guy on me, or three guys on me, I’m still going to run my route to get open.”

Miami’s speedy wide receiver was asked about dealing with a possible double-team Sunday night when the Dolphins face the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

In previous meetings, the Patriots used the combination of cornerback Jonathan Jones and safety Devin McCourty against Hill, with relative success. The duo limited him to one catch for 42 yards in the 2018 AFC Championship game, when Hill was with the Chiefs.

Advertisement

But this week, Jones was limited with an ankle injury Thursday and missed practice Friday. And McCourty is retired. It will be up to Bill Belichick to come up with a different game plan for Hill.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Regardless, Hill said, he’s expecting a physical matchup.

“It’s definitely going to be fast. Guys are going to be flying around, hitting hard,” said Hill, who had 11 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns in Miami’s season-opening win over the Chargers. “That’s what football is to me. Hard-nosed games, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Hill also made a request for Miami fans to make noise in Foxborough, saying the Dolphins were encouraged when their fans could be heard at SoFi Stadium rooting for them against the Chargers.

“I noticed that,” Hill told reporters. “There were a lot of fans on our side of the stadium. Fin fans, we need that — I’m looking at every camera.

“We need that each and every week, every home game. I’m telling you, that juice each and every play. If you guys come out, be loud and just boo the other team. Call Mac Jones sorry, please. That would be great.”

Advertisement

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.