Jets QB Aaron Rodgers delivers message to doubters after torn Achilles: ‘Watch what I do’

“I think what I’d like to say is, give me the doubts,” Rodgers said in an appearance on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday. “Give me the timetables. Give me all the things that you think can, should or will happen because all I need is that one little extra percent of inspiration. That’s all I need.

Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon on the fourth snap of his debut with his new team on Monday night, a 22-16 overtime victory over Buffalo. The four-time NFL MVP had surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he’ll use doubters as motivation in his rehabilitation from Achilles tendon surgery and indicates he’ll play football again — perhaps even this season.

“So give me your doubts, give me your prognostications and then watch what I do.”

Rodgers’ surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an orthopedic surgeon based in Los Angeles who has worked with numerous professional athletes during his career. The 39-year-old quarterback faces a long, arduous recovery and rehabilitation from the injury.

“Definitely some odds stacked against me based on age, but I like it,” Rodgers said. “Stack all the odds up against me and see what happens.”

He said he has spoken to several people who have had a similar injury and rehabilitation process.

“My entire focus and dedication is on acquiring the most information,” Rodgers said. “And then adding to what I’ve already put together is a pretty damn good rehab plan that’s going to, I think, shock some people.”

Rodgers wouldn’t put any timetables on his return, but he made it clear he intends to play football again. He was asked if he means this season — if the Jets make it to the playoffs.

“I’m not going to make any of those statements,” Rodgers said. “I don’t feel like that’s fair to myself. I think, as Kevin Garnett said, anything’s possible.”

Rodgers said he knew the injury was bad nearly as soon as it happened because it felt different from previous calf injuries he has had during his career. He was sacked by Buffalo’s Leonard Floyd, got up and took a few steps, looked over to the Jets’ sideline and shook his head and then sat on the turf as the MetLife Stadium crowd sat in stunned silence.

“Monday was an amazing day to start,” Rodgers said. “Amazing night running on the field with the flag, electric. And then it turned into one of the toughest 24 hours stretches I’ve had in my life, for sure. A lot of sadness, a lot of tears, a lot of dark frustration and anger, all the gamut of emotions.

“But then the sun rose the next day, and I found myself in LA and had surgery on Wednesday. And since then, I’ve been feeling better.”

Rodgers said one of the worst parts was having his teammates see him in the locker room at halftime, particularly wide receiver Randall Cobb — who was also a longtime teammate in Green Bay and has a son for whom Rodgers is the godfather.

“I kind of lost it,” Rodgers said. “And, you know, after everybody else came in, it’s just kind of blubbering some sort of thank-yous through the disappointment and the tears. But I’m thankful for the tears. It makes you feel like you’re alive. And I care about it so much. I care about what we were trying to establish and did establish, you know, chemistry-wise and culture-wise.

“I just care about it so much. It just hit me like a ton of bricks for 24 hours.”

Rodgers said he has been flooded with messages of support since the injury and appreciated everyone reaching out. He can’t put any weight on his foot while it heals but intends to return to the Jets’ facility when he’s cleared to travel.

“I miss the guys,” he said. “I miss New York, New Jersey, the energy, the excitement.”

Zach Wilson will start in Rodgers’ place at Dallas on Sunday and in the foreseeable future. The third-year quarterback struggled his first two seasons, but Rodgers took him under his wing since he was traded to New York in April.

“I’m very confident in Zach and I think he’s confident himself, which is the most important thing,” Rodgers said. “I’m excited for him. He’s a great kid. Love him, and I’m pulling for him.”

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison received more than 60 “disgustingly disrespectful messages” through social media that included racial slurs and encouraged suicide, the fifth-year player said Friday in the aftermath of the team’s most recent loss.

Mattison, who is Black, revealed on an Instagram Story post that he was taunted through direct messages and in the comments sections on the social media platform for his performance in Minnesota’s 34-28 defeat Thursday night at Philadelphia, where Mattison had one of the Vikings’ four fumbles. He urged the 60-plus users to “really reflect” on their words and how they could truly affect a person.

“Under my helmet, I am a human, a father, a son,” Mattison wrote. “This is sick.”

The Vikings said in a statement Friday they were “sickened” by the messages directed at Mattison.

“There simply is no room for racist words or actions in sports or society,” the team said.

The NFL also issued a statement of condemnation.

“We stand firmly with Alexander and remind fans to remember the humanity of all players and celebrate their contributions to the game we all love,” the league said.

Eagles RB D’Andre Swift takes center stage in win vs. Vikings

When Carolina offered Miles Sanders a deal with $13 million in guaranteed money, the Eagles said, thanks for the memories, and let him loose. D’Andre Swift was available, after all, and the Eagles (2-0) were able to sign him for less than half the guaranteed money the Panthers are paying Sanders.

Running behind a line anchored by Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson, the big men up front opened lanes as they always do, and Swift bailed out the Eagles on a night when quarterback Jalen Hurts was off a beat.

Swift rushed for a career-high 175 yards and a touchdown in a 34-28 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night. Plug in a talented running back and the big numbers for bargain bucks — by NFL standards — are sure to follow.

Swift is a feel-good story for the Eagles. The 24-year-old was raised in the Philadelphia area and attended St. Joseph’s Preparatory School before he went on to play at Georgia. He had about 30 friends and family members at Lincoln Financial Field, and coach Nick Sirianni rewarded Swift in his homecoming by giving him the bulk of the carries. Swift had 28 of Philadelphia’s 48 total carries, ripped off a 43-yard run and led a rushing game that finished with 259 yards. The total was the second-most yards rushing in a game in Sirianni’s three seasons.

Swift, who had one carry for 3 yards in the opener, may just be getting started.

“He showed vision, explosiveness,” Sirianni said. “I thought the offensive line did a phenomenal job of pushing them off the ball. Was really pleased that he protected the ball. Protecting the football is not an easy thing.”

Swift never rushed for more than 617 yards in any of his three seasons with Detroit. With Kenneth Gainwell out because of injured ribs, Swift made the most of his opportunity, and he surely will get more chances in the weeks ahead to prove he’s worthy of carrying the load as the No. 1 running back.

“It was a hell of a job and we needed it from him,” Hurts said.

Chiefs to get back Kelce, Jones

Tight end Travis Kelce and defensive end Chris Jones will play for the Chiefs in Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, barring any setbacks, said coach Andy Reid.

Officially, Kelce was listed as questionable for the game. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) also was listed as questionable.

Kelce missed last week’s season opener after hyperextending his right knee. The passing game struggled without him, and the Chiefs lost, 21-20, to the Lions.

He returned to practice this week wearing a sleeve on his injured right leg.

Jones also didn’t play against the Lions, but he joined the Chiefs on Wednesday for the start of their practice week. He ended his holdout that began at training camp. He had one season remaining on his contract but wanted a new multiyear deal.

Jones and the Chiefs couldn’t agree on a longer-term contract, but Jones signed a new one-year deal that, with incentives, could earn him more than his base salary of $19.5 million.

Ailing Ravens without four starters vs. Bengals

The Ravens ruled out four key players for their game Sunday at Cincinnati: cornerback Marlon Humphrey, center Tyler Linderbaum, tackle Ronnie Stanley and safety Marcus Williams. Humphrey also missed the season opener last weekend against Houston. The other three players were injured in that victory. Tight end Mark Andrews, who did not play last weekend, was a full participant in practice Friday. He is listed as questionable vs. the Bengals. . . New York Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein has a groin injury that could keep him out of the game Sunday against the Cowboys. Jets coach Robert Saleh said Friday Zuerlein was hurt late in practice Thursday and wouldn’t participate in the team’s final full session before traveling to Dallas. Saleh said “we’re 50-50″ on Zuerlein’s chances to play. Saleh added the Jets were working out kickers Friday in case Zuerlein can’t play. It’s the latest adversity to hit the Jets this week after they lost quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the season with a torn left Achilles tendon . . . Salah said wide receiver Randall Cobb would be the emergency quarterback behind Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle in Dallas “I can throw the ball,” Cobb said with a smile. “I’m the most accurate non-quarterback on the roster. You could put that out there.” Cobb was a quarterback as a freshman at Kentucky and was asked to move to wide receiver “It worked out,” said Cobb, who’s in his 13th NFL season and has 625 career catches and 53 touchdowns.



