JuJu Smith-Schuster is OK with the way the Patriots deployed him in the opener

Smith-Schuster, who is in his first season with the Patriots, had four catches on seven targets for 33 yards in the game while playing 43 snaps. The veteran acknowledged the work of younger receivers Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas .

“I think it was just the situation that we were in and the personnel out there,” the wide receiver said after Friday’s workout. “Not frustrated at all. I’ve been in this league way too long. When the time is called, my opportunity is called for me, I’ll make my play.”

FOXBOROUGH — JuJu Smith-Schuster said he had no problem with the fact that he was on the sideline in the waning moments of the Patriots’ loss to the Eagles last Sunday.

“When you have some of your key players out, you have some young guys who had to step up in a big game,” he said. “Especially the first one where it’s a two-minute drive and we’re driving the ball and had to put points on the board. Very proud of the young guys.”

Smith-Schuster missed most of the spring while rehabbing a knee injury suffered in January but was not on the injury report in the days leading up to the opener, and he said his knee was “100 percent.”

“They’re working on it every day,” he said. “It’s nice being here, and finding a nice routine of getting it stronger every single day to go out there to perform.

“I feel good, man. I’m excited for this week. I feel like we practiced really hard throughout this whole week, putting our offense together to go out there and perform. Just have to keep pushing.

“I’m just excited to go against a good [Miami] defense. They have some great safeties that come down and make tackles and make plays. It’s going to be a fun matchup.”

Double talk

Tyreek Hill isn’t afraid of providing the Patriots with a little bulletin-board material.

Miami’s speedy wide receiver was asked about dealing with a possible double-team Sunday night when the Dolphins face the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

“I’m still going to dominate that, no matter what,” Hill told reporters. “I still got a job to do, and that’s to run my routes. You put two guys on me, one guy on me, or three guys on me, I’m still going to run my route to get open.”

In previous meetings, the Patriots used the combination of cornerback Jonathan Jones and safety Devin McCourty against Hill, with relative success. The duo limited him to one catch for 42 yards in the 2018 AFC Championship game, when Hill was with the Chiefs.

But this week, Jones was limited with an ankle injury Thursday and missed practice Friday. And McCourty is retired. It will be up to Bill Belichick to come up with a different game plan for Hill.

Regardless, Hill said, he’s expecting a physical matchup.

“It’s definitely going to be fast. Guys are going to be flying around, hitting hard,” said Hill, who had 11 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns in Miami’s season-opening win over the Chargers. “That’s what football is to me. Hard-nosed games, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Hill also made a request for Miami fans to make noise in Foxborough, saying the Dolphins were encouraged when their fans could be heard at SoFi Stadium rooting for them against the Chargers.

“I noticed that,” Hill told reporters. “There were a lot of fans on our side of the stadium. Fin fans, we need that — I’m looking at every camera.

“We need that each and every week, every home game. I’m telling you, that juice each and every play. If you guys come out, be loud and just boo the other team. Call Mac Jones sorry, please. That would be great.”

Six are questionable

Trent Brown (concussion) and Sidy Sow (concussion) were missing from practice for the third consecutive day. They were listed as questionable for Sunday, joining a group that included Jonathan Jones (ankle), Mike Onwenu (knee), DeVante Parker (knee), and Cole Strange (knee), all of whom were limited Friday. … If Jones is unable to go, it’ll likely mean an even heavier workload on the boundary for rookie Christian Gonzalez, who played all 66 defensive snaps against the Eagles. “It’s a lot of trust, but I like it,” Gonzalez said. “Just doing whatever the coaches need, wherever the coaches want me, whatever the game plan is.” … Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed for 25 yards on 12 carries against the Eagles, said he doesn’t believe the illness he was dealing with last week limited him. He added that he’s all good for Sunday. … Cris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico of NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” were at practice.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.