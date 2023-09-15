Game 148: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

It was a busy day at Fenway Thursday. Ahead of their doubleheader with the Yankees, the Red Sox fired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.
The Sox then went out and split with the Yankees, taking the first game, 5-0, then dropping the finale, 8-5. Having completed their homestand at 3-4, the Sox are now on a six-game road trip, beginning Friday with a three-game series at Toronto, followed by three games at Texas.
The Blue Jays are coming off getting swept by the Rangers at home. They were outscored 35-9 in the four games to drop to 2½ games behind Texas and 1½ games behind the Seattle Mariners in the race for the final two wild-card spots.
Brayan Bello will be on the mound for the opener.
Lineups
RED SOX (74-73): TBA
Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (12-8, 3.68 ERA)
BLUE JAYS (80-67): TBA
Pitching: RHP José Berríos (10-10, 3.63 ERA)
Time: 7:07 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Berríos: Triston Casas 0-6, Rafael Devers 7-30, Adam Duvall 1-8, Reese McGuire 3-7, Rob Refsnyder 0-3, Trevor Story 0-2, Justin Turner 3-11, Luis Urías 2-4, Alex Verdugo 7-20, Connor Wong 2-7, Masataka Yoshida 5-9
Blue Jays vs. Bello: Bo Bichette 5-10, Cavan Biggio 1-4, Matt Chapman 1-9, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 5-11, Kevin Kiermaier 1-2, Alejandro Kirk 2-4, Whit Merrifield 1-4, George Springer 6-12, Daulton Varsho 1-2
Stat of the day: Rafael Devers is batting .360 with a 1.039 OPS over 13 games in September (18-for-50, 11 runs scored, six doubles, two home runs, six RBI, and six walks).
Notes: The Red Sox are 7-3 against the Blue Jays this season and have homered in 30 of their last 32 games and in 38 of 41 games since the start of August. … Bello is 1-2 with a 6.50 ERA in four career starts against the Blue Jays. In his lone start against Toronto this year, he allowed four runs (two earned) in five innings during a home win on May 4. … Berríos is 2-6 with a 4.34 ERA in 13 career starts against the Red Sox, including a 1-1 mark with a 6.35 ERA in three starts this year.
Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.