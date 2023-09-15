Game 148: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

The Sox then went out and split with the Yankees, taking the first game, 5-0 , then dropping the finale, 8-5 . Having completed their homestand at 3-4, the Sox are now on a six-game road trip, beginning Friday with a three-game series at Toronto, followed by three games at Texas.

It was a busy day at Fenway Thursday. Ahead of their doubleheader with the Yankees, the Red Sox fired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom .

The Blue Jays are coming off getting swept by the Rangers at home. They were outscored 35-9 in the four games to drop to 2½ games behind Texas and 1½ games behind the Seattle Mariners in the race for the final two wild-card spots.

Here are the standings.

Brayan Bello will be on the mound for the opener.

Lineups

RED SOX (74-73): TBA

Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (12-8, 3.68 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (80-67): TBA

Pitching: RHP José Berríos (10-10, 3.63 ERA)

Time: 7:07 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Berríos: Triston Casas 0-6, Rafael Devers 7-30, Adam Duvall 1-8, Reese McGuire 3-7, Rob Refsnyder 0-3, Trevor Story 0-2, Justin Turner 3-11, Luis Urías 2-4, Alex Verdugo 7-20, Connor Wong 2-7, Masataka Yoshida 5-9

Blue Jays vs. Bello: Bo Bichette 5-10, Cavan Biggio 1-4, Matt Chapman 1-9, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 5-11, Kevin Kiermaier 1-2, Alejandro Kirk 2-4, Whit Merrifield 1-4, George Springer 6-12, Daulton Varsho 1-2

Stat of the day: Rafael Devers is batting .360 with a 1.039 OPS over 13 games in September (18-for-50, 11 runs scored, six doubles, two home runs, six RBI, and six walks).

Notes: The Red Sox are 7-3 against the Blue Jays this season and have homered in 30 of their last 32 games and in 38 of 41 games since the start of August. … Bello is 1-2 with a 6.50 ERA in four career starts against the Blue Jays. In his lone start against Toronto this year, he allowed four runs (two earned) in five innings during a home win on May 4. … Berríos is 2-6 with a 4.34 ERA in 13 career starts against the Red Sox, including a 1-1 mark with a 6.35 ERA in three starts this year.

Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.