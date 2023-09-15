Weary, beleaguered Red Sox not up to spoilers role in shutout loss to the Blue Jays

The Blue Jays had their own problems, having been swept in a four-game series against the Rangers at Rogers Centre that dropped them 1½ games out of a wild-card spot.

“You’ve got to keep going,” manager Alex Cora said Friday before his team played the Blue Jays. “That’s the brutal nature of this business. Tough day yesterday, but we’ve got a game here.”

TORONTO — The Red Sox players and coaches learned early Thursday afternoon that chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom had been fired. They then played a second doubleheader in three days against the Yankees before traveling and arriving at their hotel here at 4 a.m.

Advertisement

Desperate overcame weary. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s three-run homer off Brayan Bello in the third inning was all the scoring as the Jays beat the Sox, 3-0, before a crowd of 35,680.

That’s eight losses in the last 10 games for the 74-74 Red Sox.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Bello (12-9) pitched well outside of the home run but the Sox did not advance runner beyond second base against Jose Berrios (11-10) and two relievers. The last eight hitters went in order against Berrios, Jordan Hicks, and Justin Romano (save No. 35).

Bello sailed through the first two innings and had a runner on first with two outs in the third when Bo Bichette saw eight pitches and drew a walk.

That put Guerrero at the plate. Bello’s first pitch was a fastball over the plate at 97 miles per hour that Guerrero sent over the wall in left-center field for his 23rd homer. Guerrero also singled in the sixth inning.

Guerrero is 7 of 14 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk, and six RBIs against Bello over five games.

Outside of Guerrero, the other Toronto hitters were 2 for 20 against Bello and struck out 10 times.

Advertisement

Berrios allowed five hits, two of them doubles by Justin Turner, in seven innings and struck out eight without a walk.

Both of Turner’s doubles came with two outs. Alex Verdugo was retired on a fly ball to right field to end the first inning and struck out in the sixth.

Rookie left fielder Wilyer Abreu doubled with one out in the second inning but Trevor Story grounded to third and Reese McGuire struck out.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.