‘That’s something that intrigues me.’ Front office role interests Red Sox manager Alex Cora, but not now

Cora avoided that question Thursday after the Sox fired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom but was more willing to discuss the situation a day later.

“That’s something that intrigues me,” Cora said Friday. “I’ve done it before on a lower scale, the WBC and winter ball. But it’s something that right now — where I’m at, where we’re at as a family — it’s too soon to start talking about it.”

TORONTO — Alex Cora is not interested in running baseball operations for the Red Sox — at least not yet.

“Honestly I’m here to manage the team,” Cora said. “I turn 48 next month and I feel very comfortable what I’m doing.

“I haven’t talked to [Red Sox owners] Tom [Werner] and John [Henry] at length about what’s going to happen here. But I think this is a place that’s a special place and we’re going to do some special things in the future. I just want to be part of it.”

Assistant general manager Eddie Romero is with the team for this six-game road trip and Cora was asked about Romero’s potential candidacy before the series opener against the Blue Jays. Romero has been with the Sox since 2006 and built a good reputation for his work in international scouting and player development.

“Out of respect to Chaim and everything that [the team] went through [Thursday], I’d rather not talk about the topic of GMs and candidates,” Cora said. “But [Romero], he’s capable. He’s been in the organization for a lot of years; he knows the game. He’s educated, well-prepared and been surrounded by quality people, Chaim included. He’s a good baseball man.”

Romero declined comment on his interest in the job other than to say he does hope to advance in the industry.

Bloom expresses gratefulness in statement

Via MLB.com, Bloom released a statement about his tenure with the Sox.

“I will always be grateful to John, Tom, Mike [Gordon, Fenway Sports Group president] and Sam [Kennedy, team president] for trusting me to lead the Red Sox baseball operations department. Every day, I gave my teammates and this organization everything I had, and I never took a second for granted,” the statement read.

“Great things are now in store for the Red Sox. And while I’m sad that I won’t be watching them from the same chair, I will still be very proud.

“Red Sox fans, you are the best. Your passion fueled me daily, and added meaning to everything I’ve done here. You very much deserve more championships. And you will get them.”

Sale returns to mound on longer rest

Chris Sale will face Toronto’s Chris Bassitt in the second game of the series Saturday. The lefthander is 1-2 with a 5.53 earned run average in six starts since coming off the injured list Aug. 11.

Sale’s fastball averaged only 92.3 miles per hour in his last start, which led to his allowing seven runs over four innings against the Orioles. He was then given six days off in the hopes of rejuvenating his arm.

“Obviously, it hasn’t been easy,” Cora said. “You see flashes of 96 and 97 but he’s been pitching at 91-92 and the offspeed pitches are on and off.”

Sale has not faced the Blue Jays since July 18, 2019, when he threw six shutout innings and struck out 12 at Fenway Park.

Casas scratched with sore shoulder

Triston Casas was taken out of the lineup after arriving at the ballpark with a sore right shoulder. The hope is the rookie first baseman will be able to play Saturday … The first roster move of the post-Bloom era was optioning lefthander Brandon Walter to Triple A Worcester and recalling lefthander Chris Murphy … Corey Kluber is scheduled to pitch three innings Saturday for Worcester. It would be the righthander’s third game in eight days as he returns from shoulder inflammation. Righthander Kaleb Ort (elbow) is moving closer to a rehab assignment. Worcester ends its season Sept. 24 with Double A Portland finishing up Sunday. Whether Kluber and/or Ort rejoin the major league roster is uncertain. The general goal is for them to finish the season healthy … Cora said one of his goals over the final weeks of the season is to give Luis Urías as much playing time as he can handle at second base. The 26-year-old hit .227 with a .708 OPS in his first 27 games for the Sox after being acquired at the trade deadline. Urias had a .789 OPS over 150 games for the Brewers in 2021 but has hit .228 since with a .713 OPS since … Players and coaches wore No. 21 patches on Roberto Clemente Day. For Cora, a fellow Puerto Rican, it was especially meaningful. “All over the world, [Clemente] did magnificent things,” he said. Cora feels Puerto Rico has not done enough to honor Clemente and keep his legacy alive.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.