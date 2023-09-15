Two ways to view Red Sox baseball ops with Chaim Bloom in charge: a positive side and a negative

Chaim Bloom inherited one of the most challenging job descriptions in the majors and left the Red Sox in a far better long-term position than existed when he arrived nearly four years earlier.

The upper levels of the minor leagues were a desert with few shrubs when Bloom arrived. Four years later, the team has standout young big leaguers (Triston Casas, Brayan Bello, Jarren Duran), other potential long-term contributors (Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela, Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock, Kutter Crawford), and a wave building in the minors’ upper levels (Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, Kyle Teel, Nick Yorke).

After years of relative restraint regarding long-term deals and with that growing base of young, inexpensive players, the Sox should have the financial mettle to take some big swings in coming winters on the open market — particularly if the team reverses this year’s considerable drop in payroll.

But the club’s indecisiveness and deliberateness in recent offseasons and especially ahead of the past two trade deadlines led to missed opportunities, raising questions about whether Bloom would be able to supplement the Sox roster as they try to transition from a building phase to one where the team has legitimate title aspirations.

Bloom’s strength was the development of a new generation of talent. He clung to the prospects who’d entered the system during Dave Dombrowski’s administration; made occasional trades to add to that base with players like Alex Verdugo and Connor Wong (from the impossible Mookie Betts situation Bloom inherited), Josh Winckowski (Andrew Benintendi), and Abreu (Christian Vázquez); and benefited from strong drafts and international signing periods.

Moreover, over the last four years — and particularly the last two — the team instituted a far-reaching data- and analytics-driven modernization of the farm system to improve how the team developed players.

That process was at times uncomfortable and led to occasional friction and the departures of several long-time members of the organization. But players such as Casas, Bello, and Crawford who entered the organization before Bloom’s arrival as well as those like Mayer and Anthony who arrived under him became better prospects while matriculating through the system.

So, the Sox now have a group of young players that is a prerequisite to fielding good teams. But as this year’s race at the bottom of the American League East with the Yankees highlights, it’s also not yet a group good enough to propel the team into contention.

Given that the team will miss the playoffs for the third time in four seasons under Bloom, it’s unsurprising that the front office’s ability to build a playoff-caliber major league roster came under scrutiny. The same thing took place in August 2015 when, despite an elite farm system, the team replaced Ben Cherington with Dave Dombrowski while hurtling toward a third last-place finish (sandwiched around a championship) in four years.

The team’s relative inactivity at the last two trade deadlines likely played into the decision to fire Bloom. Evaluators across the industry remain surprised the Sox didn’t part with J.D. Martinez as he approached free agency in 2022 in order to get below the luxury tax threshold. WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford reported the Rangers were willing to take on all of Chris Sale’s remaining salary in 2022, but Bloom and the Sox turned down the offer while holding out for better prospects.

This year, with the Sox 2½ games out of a wild-card spot, other teams remained unclear on whether the Sox were looking to add reinforcements to their team or willing to trade veterans to other clubs in the hours and minutes before the deadline to consummate deals.

Perhaps most notably, according to multiple major league sources, the Sox were deep in talks with the Marlins on the day of the deadline about a deal that would have sent Justin Turner to Miami for Edward Cabrera (a 25-year-old righthanded starter with a potentially dominant fastball) and more.

The team also had deals on the table for James Paxton — multiple industry officials said the Sox could have acquired major league-ready pitching, perhaps with the ceiling of a back-end starter, despite the known injury risks involving the lefthander — and Kenley Jansen.

In declining such deals, industry officials believe the Sox missed a major opportunity to put themselves in a much better spot for 2024 and beyond. That stance might have been understandable had the team instead made moves to pursue a long shot playoff push. But aside from the buy-low addition of Luis Urías, the team stood pat.

That approach added to fairly widespread frustration by officials of other clubs when it came to making trades with the Red Sox under Bloom, who was viewed as a difficult trade partner who overvalued his own players in ways that made it hard to move quickly.

That trait didn’t create an absolute impediment. The 2021 deal for Kyle Schwarber was excellent, and the 2022 deadline swap of Vázquez for Abreu and Enmanuel Valdez now looks strong.

Still, that style seemed to restrict Sox activity at a time when the team needs to raise its ceiling through every available path, including trades and free-agent signings. Though there’s plenty of truth to the notion that sometimes the best trades are those that aren’t made, it’s unquestionably the case that deal-making can significantly shorten the path back to contention. And the infrequency with which the Sox used that lever under Bloom represents a surprise.

That said, several people across the industry viewed Bloom as a talented peer and believed he would only get better at deal-making with time. That time, however, was not made available to him by Sox owners.

Bloom’s eventual replacement will arrive as both the beneficiary of the team’s talent base and payroll flexibility but with eyes wide open that the term of a contract is no guarantee of tenure length.

“Win or go home,” one executive said of the job description for the head of baseball operations in Boston. “Sometimes win and go home.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.