HIGH SCHOOL CROSS-COUNTRY

Wellesley girls’ cross-country picks up the pace with two wins, stays atop the Globe’s Top 20 poll

By Matty Wasserman Globe Correspondent,Updated September 15, 2023, 32 minutes ago
Abby Beggans (805) and Wellesley are off to a 3-0 start in the Bay State Conference.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

After notching two dominant wins over Natick and Braintree on Thursday, Wellesley holds onto the top spot of the Globe’s girls’ cross-country Top 20 for the third consecutive week. No. 2 Cambridge held steady in a close contest against Concord-Carlisle to open the season, and sixth-ranked Arlington rolled to a 15-50 win over Watertown on Tuesday behind a dominant performance by senior Elise Kempf. Westford also held on for a tight 28-29 victory over Lincoln Sudbury to keep them inside the top 10. Wilmington is the only team to enter the top 20, after a season-opening 26-30 win over Reading highlighted by starring first and second-place finishes, respectively, by junior Addy Hunt and senior Hannah Bryson. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

Globe’s Top 20 girls’ cross-country poll

The Globe poll as of Sept. 16, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

1. Wellesley (3-0-0)

2. Cambridge (1-0-0)

3. Acton-Boxborough (0-0-0)

4. Oliver Ames (1-0-0)

5. Brookline (2-0-0)

6. Arlington (1-0-0)

7. Holliston (1-0-0)

8. Weymouth (2-0-0)

9. Westford (1-0-0)

10 .Needham (1-1-0)

11. Hopkinton (1-0-0)

12. Marshfield (1-0-0)

13. Billerica (1-0-0)

14. Barnstable (0-0-0)

15. Medfield (1-0-0)

16. Weston (1-0-0)

17. Newton North (0-1-0)

18. Newton South (0-0-0)

19. Central Catholic (1-0-0)

20. Wilmington (1-0-0)

Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him @Matty_Wasserman.

