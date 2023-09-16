Actor Russell Brand accused of rape in London Times expose

(Bloomberg) -- British comedian and actor Russell Brand has been accused of rape and sexual assault.

The allegations were made Saturday as part of a joint investigation by the Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches. Four women allege sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013, one of whom said that Brand raped her.

Brand denied the allegations and said his relationships have been “always consensual,” in a video he released on Friday, before the report was published.