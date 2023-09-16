UAW strike hits 3 plants as it seeks big raises and other gains

The union’s four-year contracts with three automakers — General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis, which owns Chrysler, Jeep and Ram — expired Thursday, and the companies and the union remained far from striking new deals.

Nearly 13,000 members of the United Auto Workers at plants in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri joined in what the union described as a targeted strike that could expand to more plants if its demands for pay raises of up to 40% and other gains were not met.

Autoworkers walked off the job Friday at three factories that produce some of the Detroit carmakers’ most popular vehicles, the opening salvos in what could become a protracted strike that hurts the US economy and has an impact on the 2024 presidential election.

UAW President Shawn Fain used sweeping language Thursday to describe why his members were going on strike against all three automakers at the same time — something the union had never done in its nearly 90-year history.

“This is our generation’s defining moment,” Fain, the union’s first leader elected directly by members, said in an online video. “The money is there, the cause is righteous, the world is watching, and the UAW is ready to stand up.”

The union and the companies did not negotiate Friday, and the UAW said it planned to resume bargaining Saturday. President Joe Biden dispatched two senior administration officials to Detroit on Friday to encourage the companies and union to reach agreements.

While first and foremost a battle between autoworkers and automakers, the conflict could have far-reaching consequences. A lengthy strike would reduce the number of new cars available for sale, which could fuel inflation and force the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates high.

A strike also presents a quandary for Biden, who has called for rising incomes but must also be mindful of the strike’s economic impact and his goal to promote electric vehicles as a solution to climate change.

Speaking at the White House on Friday, the president strongly supported the union. “Over the past decade, auto companies have seen record profits, including in the last few years, because of the extraordinary skill and sacrifices of UAW workers,” he said. “But those record profits have not been shared fairly.”

