Amtrak train collides with car in Andover, injuring driver

An Amtrak train travelling from Boston to Brunswick, Maine, collided with a car Saturday morning in Andover, resulting in service delays and minor injuries to the driver, officials said.
The driver, a woman who was the sole occupant of the BMW X1, suffered “very minor injuries” and was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, Andover Police Lieutenant Edward J. Guy III said in an email.
Amtrak spokesperson Christina E. Leeds said in a statement that there were no injuries to any of the train’s passengers or crew, she said.
The train “made contact” with the vehicle at around 9:20 a.m., Leeds said. The train was delayed by about an hour and 15 minutes while authorities investigated the incident, Leeds said.
Lawrence police first responded to the crash at the crossing at Pearson Street and Railroad Street, Guy said.
The Amtrak Police Department is investigating the incident, officials said.
Reached by phone Saturday morning, an Amtrak police dispatcher said there was no available information on the incident.
