Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A sanderling at Baldwin Hill in Egremont, a yellow-bellied flycatcher at October Mountain State Forest in Washington, and a Connecticut warbler at Taft Farms in Great Barrington.

With the approaching hurricane in mind last week, birders were poised for the possibility of finding storm-blown seabirds and possibly other species both along the outer coast and on large interior ponds and lakes. Although wind-displaced birds don’t always show up right after a storm and sometimes aren’t located until several days after the storm has passed, so if you’re looking for storm-blown birds…be patient and be persistent.

Advertisement

Bristol County: Thirty-three black terns, two least terns, a hooded warbler, a Connecticut warbler, and a yellow-breasted chat at Gooseberry Island in Westport, four little blue herons and a clay-colored sparrow at Allens Pond Wildlife Sanctuary in South Dartmouth, a caspian tern in Acoaxet, and a sora at the Egypt Lane Ponds in Fairhaven.

Cape Cod: Pre-storm sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a magnificent frigatebird, a good number of jaegers including many parasitic jaegers, two pomarine jaegers, and a single long-tailed jaeger, a Sabine’s gull, and many Manx shearwaters. Other notable reports were two Connecticut warblers at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary and another one at Wing Island in Brewster where two yellow-bellied flycatchers were also recorded. Two more yellow-bellied flycatchers were also seen at Sandy Neck Beachin Barnstable along with three Western sandpipers. Final highlights were a royal tern at Buck’s Creek in Chatham and a painted bunting at the Provincetown Municipal Airport.

Essex County: A little gull in Newburyport Harbor, an early common goldeneye at the Salisbury Beach State Reservation, a Connecticut warbler at Daniel Boone Park in Ipswich, a black vulture at the Allyn Cox Reservation in Essex, and the following species at Plum Island: a yellow-crowned night-heron, a chuck-will’s-widow captured at the bird banding station on the island, a clapper rail, a least bittern, seven stilt sandpipers, three Baird’s sandpipers, a late orchard oriole, and a yellow-headed blackbird.

Advertisement

Franklin County: A ring-necked duck at the Turners Falls Power Canal in Montague, four Eastern kingbirds in Whately at the former Hatfield-Pilgrim airfield, and two marsh wrens on Great Meadow Road near the Northfield meadows.

Hampden County: A little blue heron, a Northern shoveler, and a clay-colored sparrow at the Longmeadow Flats in Longmeadow.

Hampshire County: A mourning warbler on Route 47 across from the intersection of Stockwell Road, four sandhill cranes on Old Springfield Road in Northampton and possibly the same four at Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary in Easthampton, a Baird’s sandpiper, a black-bellied plover, and a dickcissel at the Honey Pot in Hadley, four American golden-plovers and a Connecticut warbler in the East Meadows in Northampton, an upland sandpiper at Great Pond in Hatfield, a stilt sandpiper at the Meadows Conservation Area near Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary in Northampton, and two marsh wrens at the Atkins Flats Conservation Area in Amherst.

Martha’s Vineyard: Nineteen snow geese at the Vineyard Golf Club in Edgartown, a marbled godwit at Eel Pond in Edgartown, and a blue-gray gnatcatcher on Clay Pit Road at Aquinnah.

Middlesex County: A hooded warbler in the Middlesex Fells Reservation near the Winford Way entrance, an ash-throated flycatcher, an Eastern kingbird, and a Connecticut warbler at Sunny Meadow Farm in Chelmsford, another Connecticut warbler at the Jenks and Guggins Brook conservation lands in Acton, a buff-breasted sandpiper at Moulton’s Field in Hudson, a white-eyed vireo at Nahanton Park in Newton, and a least bittern at the Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Concord.

Advertisement

Nantucket: A yellow-crowned night-heron at the Creeks Preserve Park, a marbled godwit at Eel Point, five Northern shovelers at Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Refuge, two great crested flycatchers at Squam Swamp, a least flycatcher at Bartlett’s Farm, and a blue grosbeak at Lily Pond Park.

Norfolk County: Notable sightings in the Squantum area of Quincy included a little blue heron, a yellow-crowned night-heron, a Forster’s tern, two alder flycatchers, and a Lincoln’s sparrow at Squantum Point Park, a yellow-bellied flycatcher at Nickerson Rock Park, an American golden-plover in flight over the Squantum Marshes, and worm-eating warbler at Moose Hill Farm in Sharon.

Plymouth County: Two marbled godwits and a Hudsonian godwit at Plymouth Beach, a Baird’s sandpiper at the Powder Point Bridge in Duxbury and a buff-breasted sandpiper at Duxbury Beach, a clapper rail at the Shifting Lots Preserve at Ellisville Harbor State Park, a little blue heron at Musquashicut Pond in North Scituate, and three sandhill cranes at Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area in Hanson.

Suffolk County: A hooded warbler on the Rose Kennedy Greenway and another one at the Boston Nature Center in Mattapan, a blue-gray gnatcatcher at the Arnold Arboretum, a red-shouldered hawk, a mourning warbler, a clay-colored sparrow, and a lark sparrow at Millennium Park in West Roxbury, another lark sparrow at Forest Hills Cemetery, and a glossy ibis at the Belle Isle Cemetery in Winthrop.

Advertisement

Worcester County: A yellow-bellied flycatcher, two alder flycatchers, a blue-winged warbler, a Connecticut warbler and a dickcissel at the Westborough Wildlife Management Area in Westborough, a red phalarope at Bartlett Pond in Northborough, 16 common mergansers at gate 25 of the Wachusett Reservoir in West Boylston, two grasshopper sparrows at gate 37 of the Wachusett Reservoir in Clinton, and 10 red crossbills in Fishing Area 3 at the Quabbin Reservoir in Petersham.

For more information about bird sightings go to www.massaudubon.org.