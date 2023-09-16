Quincy pastry shop raises money for Maui fire victims with Hawaiian-themed cupcakes

Fratelli’s pastry shop has sold about 200 special Hawaiian-themed cupcakes and raised hundreds of dollars for victims of last month’s wildfires at its Quincy and Weymouth locations since Aug. 24.

Victims of the devastating wildfires in Maui are getting some help from a family-owned bakery on the South Shore.

Fratelli's pastry shop created colorful cupcakes for a fund-raiser for victims of the devastating wildfires in Maui.

The pastry shop has been raising funds to support the American Red Cross’ efforts on the island through the sale of its unique Hawaii Wildfire Relief Cupcakes’, Fratelli’s said on Facebook.

The cupcakes feature frosting flower petals on top, which come in either yellow, blue, or pink, according to a photo on Fratelli’s Facebook page.

Each cupcake costs $3.99, Fratelli’s said.

The pastry shop has raised $600 for the Red Cross, Emily Martin, Fratelli’s general manager, said in an email. Fratelli’s will be mailing a check to an address in Washington D.C. provided by the Red Cross, she said.

Fratelli’s is a family-owned business, Martin said. Her parents, Susan and Giovanni Milone, own the pastry shop along with her uncle, Pino. She said she was with them and her sister, Lauren, when they found out about the wildfires and that “the news just hit us hard.”

The Aug. 8 fire started in the hills above the historic oceanfront town of Lahaina. Within hours it spread through homes and apartment buildings, art galleries and restaurants, destroying more than 2,000 structures and causing an estimated $5.5 billion in damage. Officials this week put the death toll at 97.

“Listening to the devastating stories and seeing the damage we knew immediately we wanted to do something to help,” Martin said. “I thought of the idea of the Hawaiian cupcakes as we close out summer. We knew they would be a good seller on their own as people were concluding their summer parties, so why not tie it into helping!”

This isn’t the first time Fratelli’s has raised funds for a good cause, Martin said. They donated all blue and white cupcakes to the family of slain Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna,

“We ended up donating $992 to them!” Martin said.

Fratelli’s also sold “cookie dough for a hero” during the COVID-19 pandemic and delivered them all to all the “heroes” free of charge, Martin said. They also offer free cookies for all nurses during Nurses week and free coffee for military personnel on Veteran’s Day.

“We do really just enjoy giving back and love to use our business as an outlet to help others,” Martin said.

While the fundraiser for Maui is over, Fratelli’s is already looking for a new cause to support, Martin said.

“There has been lots of other disasters since Hawaii so we will be looking into the next fundraiser we can help with,” Martin said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.