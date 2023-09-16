Maine buffeted by storm winds, roiling seas as storm hits coast

“We get nor’easters in the winter mostly. So it’s not that uncommon,” Miller said. “There have been worse nor’easters up here.”

But conditions weren’t daunting a hardy few, including Steve Miller, 72, was born and raised in Bar Harbor and was out trying to get a sense of the storm’s impact.

BAR HARBOR, Maine ― This seaside tourist haven was almost a ghost town early Saturday morning, with only a smattering of people out along the shoreline as the downgraded hurricane blew over the area with strong wind gusts and rain.

At Agamont Park, the gray, swirling sky seemed to fold downward into the white-capped sea below as waves crashed against the rocks. In the distance, boats tied up in the water bobbed up and down, beyond that, fog partially obscured views of Bar Island.

Even the seagulls seemed to respect the stormy conditions, and a flock hunkered on a park hillside overlooking the turbulent water.

The state was bracing Saturday morning for the arrival of Lee, downgraded by forecasters from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone. But the storm was still expected to pummel the state’s coastline with high winds, heavy rain, and pounding surf, and cause power outages and property damage, according to Governor Janet Mills’ office.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour and was expected to cause storm surges as high as 3 feet, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 8 a.m., it was 160 miles south-southeast of Eastport, according to the National Hurricane Center, and moving at 25 miles per hour.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for much of southern New England, including Massachusetts and northward to the Canadian border, forecasters said.

The storm is expected to continue approaching the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada during the day Saturday, then turn toward Canada in the evening and into Sunday, the hurricane center said.

While Lee is expected to weaken, it remains a large and dangerous storm, according to forecasters who said it could produce 2 to 5 inches of rain over parts of eastern Maine, western Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, and cause localized urban and small stream flooding.

Mills said in a statement Friday that President Biden approved an emergency disaster declaration, after she had announced a state of emergency Thursday.

The governor urged people to be ready for the storm.

“I continue to strongly urge all Maine people, especially those Downeast, to take the necessary precautions to stay safe as Hurricane Lee moves closer,” she said in the statement.

The storm had triggered the first hurricane watch in Maine in 15 years.

Nearly 1,000 passengers remained onboard four cruise ships in Portland Harbor to ride out the storm, rather than risk going out to sea, WMTW-TV reported Friday night.

Jessica Grondin, a spokesperson for the city of Portland, told the Globe Saturday morning that the four ships will remain docked for the duration of the storm.

“All available berth space in the cruise terminals is taken by ships requesting refuge. We also had some ships cancel due to the incoming storm, but that was made up by those who reached out and requested to come in,” she said in an email.

State officials have also warned that many trees could be toppled during the storm due to recent heavy rains.

Central Maine Power, which serves more than 650,000 customers in central and southern Maine, said nearly 20,000 customers were without power shortly before 10 a.m.

About 500 line crews and 300 tree care crews were positioned across Central Maine Power’s roughly 11,000-square mile service area, the company said in a statement on its website,

“During the winter, our grid is better protected from tree damage because there is no foliage and the ground is frozen, which helps anchor root systems,” the company said in a statement. “Given the incredibly wet summer we’ve had, which has led to soil saturation and ground erosion, the combination of strong winds, full foliage, and weak root systems could worsen the impact of this storm.”

Utility crews from around the country arrived in coastal Maine Friday in preparation for the storm, and line workers in yellow vests could be seen picking up supermarket items and checking into local hotels.

In Bar Harbor Saturday morning, Dana Nuenighoff and Nick Ferry, were celebrating their first anniversary. The couple, who visit every year, became engaged here, Nuenighoff said.

The New Hampshire couple have Massachusetts roots — Dana is from Harvard, Nick is from Saugus. They saw the weekend forecast, but decided tradition won out.

“We were like, we’re going to come up anyway,” Nuenighoff laughed, as the couple took in the views of Bar Harbor’s waterfront from Agamont Park.

Ferry said he kind of liked the weather.

“It’s a different perspective, when you come up here all the time. you get to drive downtown, and there’s nobody here, and you don’t have to struggle for parking,” he said. “We’re just rolling with it.”

Miller, the Bar Harbor native, said he felt confident his town would hold its own against the storm.

“We’re a pretty hardy people up here,” Miller said. “We’re just taking it in stride.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.