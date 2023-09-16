At least one person shot by police in Providence after car chase

PROVIDENCE — Providence police officers shot and wounded at least one person in a car near Women and Infants Hospital after a pursuit that began in the northwest corner of Rhode Island Friday night.

The pursuit began with an encounter with Burrillville police, crossed briefly into Massachusetts onto Route 295 South, and eventually into the city of Providence. Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez confirmed to WPRI-TV that two officers shot at the suspect’s vehicle and wounded a passenger.

Police did not reveal information about what happened in Burrillville and why Providence officers opened fire. The person who was shot was not identified.