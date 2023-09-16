At least one person shot by police in Providence after car chase

PROVIDENCE — Providence police officers shot and wounded at least one person in a car near Women and Infants Hospital after a pursuit that began in the northwest corner of Rhode Island Friday night.
The pursuit began with an encounter with Burrillville police, crossed briefly into Massachusetts onto Route 295 South, and eventually into the city of Providence. Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez confirmed to WPRI-TV that two officers shot at the suspect’s vehicle and wounded a passenger.
Police did not reveal information about what happened in Burrillville and why Providence officers opened fire. The person who was shot was not identified.
Advertisement
Attorney General Peter Neronha, Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez, and Burrillville Police Chief Stephen Lynch are holding a press conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the shooting. All officer-involved shootings are investigated by the attorney general’s office, the state police, and the local police department where the shooting occurred.
Police shootings in Rhode Island are relatively rare — past Providence police chiefs have often touted that their officers would make arrests in violent situations without firing a shot.
The last fatal police shooting in Providence was six years ago, when five Providence officers and four state troopers shot and killed a driver and wounded a passenger after a high-speed pursuit on Route 95, during which the driver was ramming his truck into other vehicles.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated after the press conference.
Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her @AmandaMilkovits.