Storm off to a mild start in Massachusetts Saturday morning

“Everyone is sitting here with a cup of coffee asking where did the storm go?” said Harwich Fire Captain Joseph Mayo early Saturday morning.

DENNIS — Cape Cod residents woke up to scattered rain, downed tree limbs, and gusty winds. But, it seems that Hurricane Lee, which has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, is largely sparing the area.

The Cape suffered some damage to the power grid with trees and tree limbs falling onto power lines, causing scattered outages, said Chris McKinnon, spokesman for Eversource.

As of 9:30 a.m., 620 customers were without power on the Cape, McKinnon said. The challenge is getting crews to each power outage.

Since 6 p.m. Friday, Eversource has restored 6,900 customers with power.

“We appreciate all the hard work of the men and women out there,” said McKinnon.

The morning was also uneventful in Provincetown, which juts out into the ocean and had been expecting storm damage.

But, said Provincetown Fire Chief Michael Travato: “It’s just a typical windy day on Cape Cod.”





Chatham was also expected to get hit hard by the storm but was unscathed Saturday morning.

“Just a couple of puddles and some leaves,” said Chatham Fire Chief Justin Tavano. “There are some winds and small trees down, but nothing significant.”

Tavano said the storm’s direction, moving further east, helped.

“Much to do about nothing, but we would rather have it that way,” he said.