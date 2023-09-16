‘We dodged a tragedy today’: Cohasset police officer escapes uninjured as ‘giant tree’ falls on cruiser

A Cohasset police officer was not injured after a “giant tree” tree fell on his police cruiser Saturday afternoon as a downgraded Hurricane Lee passed by the state, the department said.

The officer had gone to near the intersection of South Main Street and River Road at about 1 p.m. for reported low-hanging wires when he heard a “loud snap” and saw a “giant tree” falling toward him and his 2018 Ford Police Interceptor, the Cohasset Police Department said in a statement.

He was not inside of his cruiser and he “quickly ran down South Main Street, and the tree crushed the roof of his police car and part of the passenger cabin,” the statement said.