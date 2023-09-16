Angels star Shohei Ohtani out for the rest of the season because of oblique injury

The two injuries ended one of the most remarkable seasons in major league history, two-way production that made him a favorite to win his second AL MVP award in three seasons and created speculation he might get a contract for $500 million or more as a free agent this offseason.

Ohtani was placed on the 10-day injured list. He has not played since Sept. 3 because of the oblique injury and his season as a pitcher ended on Aug. 23 because of a torn elbow ligament.

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani will miss the rest of the season because of an oblique injury, the team announced Saturday.

The 29-year-old set career bests with a .304 batting average and 1.066 OPS. He leads the AL with 44 homers and had 96 RBIs, eight triples and 20 stolen bases on an Angels team that entered Saturday at 68-80, on the verge of an eighth straight losing season.

Ohtani was 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts, striking out 167 and walking 55 in 132 innings. Ohtani and the Angels have not said whether he will need Tommy John surgery for the second time.

Ohtani had Tommy John surgery on Oct. 1, 2018, performed by Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Neal ElAttrache. He returned to the Angels as a batter the following May 7 and to the mound on July 26, 2020, in a season delayed by the pandemic. He didn’t retire a batter in his return, got just five outs on Aug. 2 and left with a strained forearm that kept him from pitching until 2021.

Since then, he’s gone 34-16 with a 2.84 ERA in 74 starts.

Nearly all of the personal items had been removed from Ohtani’s locker and the adjoining empty stall after Friday night’s game. A fully packed bag with a logo from the 2023 All-Star Game sat in front of his stall where his shoes would normally be, and only a few workout shirts hung on the rack.

Nearly a half-hour after reporters were allowed into the locker room and noticed the absence of Ohtani’s possessions, an Angels spokesman said the team planned to give more information Saturday.

Yankees’ Misiewicz released from hospital

Yankees reliever Anthony Misiewicz was released from Allegheny General Hospital after taking a line drive to the face, and New York placed him on the seven-day concussion injured list Saturday.

The 28-year-old was struck by a 100.6 mph liner from Pittsburgh’s Ji Hwan Bae in the sixth inning of a 7-5 win on Friday. With two runners on, Misiewicz couldn’t get his glove up in time for an attempted catch.

The left-hander was treated by medical personnel while down for several minutes. He was then able to walk to a cart with a towel against the left side of his face.

“I saw Anthony last night when he got back from the hospital,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on Saturday. “I was able to stop by his room and see him. He was in good sprits. Looked and sounded pretty good. He’s definitely got some (concussion-related) symptoms today. But, I think, all things considered, he’s doing pretty well.

“I think he’ll be over here a little bit later. I think he’s going to see the doctor here again tomorrow and then, obviously, when we get back to New York, he’ll go through more battery (of tests), see our doctors and everything.”

Misiewicz was “alert and oriented,” the Yankees announced Friday. He was assessed by Pirates team doctors before being moved to a hospital for further testing.

Since being promoted from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 10, Misiewicz is 1-0 with a 10.13 ERA in three appearances for the Yankees. He pitched a scoreless inning his first two times out for New York, his first two games in the majors since being claimed off waivers from the Detroit Tigers on July 6. Misiewicz was then tagged for three runs on two hits and one walk in ⅔ of an inning Friday.

In addition to placing Misiewicz on the IL, the Yankees activated right-hander Ian Hamilton from the 15-day IL after his recovery from a right groin injury. He has not pitched since Aug. 30.

Braves’ Acuna sits with calf problem

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was not in the starting lineup for Saturday’s game against Miami because of right calf tightness.

Acuña first experienced discomfort in the seventh inning of Friday’s series opener while chasing a base hit to the right-field corner by Jazz Chisholm Jr. Acuña grounded into an inning-ending double play in the eighth, then left before the bottom half.

“We’re going to put him down today,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said before Saturday’s game. “He said he felt better when he woke up. Still it’s enough to take him out. There’s no need to chance it.”

With the Braves already having clinched the NL East, Acuña could miss additional time.

“That’s a touchy spot and it doesn’t heal quick,” Snitker said. “We felt it was right to err on the side of caution.”

Acuña singled twice Friday, raising his major league-leading hits total to 201. He is batting .337 with 37 homers, 98 RBIs and a big league-high 66 stolen bases.

The 25-year-old Acuña sustained a season-ending knee injury on the same field two years ago and missed the Braves’ run to the 2021 World Series title.

“This turf’s hard on him,” Snitker said.

Reigning NL Rookie of the Year Michael Harris II replaced Acuña in the leadoff spot.