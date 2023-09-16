BC’s upset bid against No. 3 Florida State comes up short

Instead, on Saturday they committed 11 for 81 yards in the first half alone, and a program-record 18 (for 132 yards) on the day.

After committing 10 against both Northern Illinois and Holy Cross, the Eagles understood the discipline had to improve as they entered Atlantic Coast Conference play. At least that’s what they said.

In the week leading up to Saturday’s showdown with No. 3 Florida State, Boston College coach Jeff Hafley promised that the Eagles would limit their penalties moving forward.

The Eagles beat themselves in the first half. They showed tremendous fight to score 19 straight points and make it a game in the second half, but a backbreaking facemask call on John Pupel sealed BC’s fate.

BC fell, 31-29, in an entertaining battle that showcased both sides of the Eagles (1-2). The Seminoles (3-0) lived to see another day.

BC honored Welles Crowther — a national hero who helped save lives in the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001 — with its annual Red Bandanna game.

The Eagles played inspired football early, taking a 7-0 lead on a 32-yard pass from Thomas Castellanos (20 for 33, 305 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 16 carries, 95 yards, 1 TD) to Lewis Bond. Bond found room in the middle of the field and darted from left to right.

The Seminoles answered with a 30-yard field goal from Ryan Fitzgerald, then BC responded with a 21-yard field goal from Liam Connor to make it 10-3 early in the second quarter.

BC moved the ball effectively early, but ultimately, the penalties proved to be insurmountable. Castellanos grew visibly frustrated as the offensive line continued to make head-scratching missteps.

The Eagles learned the hard way that the best teams in the country will eventually take advantage when given ample opportunities. Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis hit Jaheim Bell for a 19-yard score, then Trey Benson plunged in from 2 yards out to give the Seminoles a 17-10 halftime lead.

Five false starts. Two delay of games. Two holding calls. One personal foul. One pass interference. All on BC. All before the break. Despite racking up 245 yards in the half, compared with 161 for Florida State, the Eagles trailed by 7 heading to the third.

In the second half, Travis found Preston Daniel for a 4-yard strike, then DJ Lundy picked off a pass and scored from 1 yard moments later to push it to 31-10 early in the third.

Kye Robichaux, who started as the fourth-string running back in training camp, continues to make the most of his opportunity as injuries mount. The Western Kentucky transfer converted three fourth-down rushes and helped keep drives alive.

He added a 1-yard TD rush with 1:02 left in the third. The extra point was no good, so the Eagles trailed, 31-16, to start the fourth.

Luca Lombardi executed a squib kick to perfection and Victor Nelson recovered it. The Eagles marched downfield but came up just short on a fourth-and-2 rush from Robichaux.

BC appeared to be out of steam, but moments later, Elijah Jones poked the ball free and Khari Johnson scooped it up for an 8-yard score. The Eagles elected to go for 2, and couldn’t convert, so they trailed, 31-22, with 11:18 left.

The BC defense came up with another stop. Castellanos found Bond for a 42-yard completion to put BC into Florida State territory, then he wiggled into the end zone from 7 yards on fourth and 1 to slice it to 31-29 with 5:19 remaining.

Both teams punted, and BC came up with the stop it needed, but one final penalty deprived Castellanos and Co. of a final opportunity.

