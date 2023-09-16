Blue Jays walk off with win over Red Sox on an infield single in the 13th inning

Whit Merrifield’s infield single off Mauricio Llovera with two outs scored Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from third base with the winning run.

The Jays, who are fighting for a playoff berth, took advantage of the opportunity with a 4-3 victory in 13 innings at Rogers Centre.

TORONTO — The Red Sox missed their chance to finish off the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning on Saturday afternoon, allowing the tying run with two outs on a defensive misplay in center field by rookie Ceddanne Rafaela.

The ball was chopped to the left side of the mound and Rafael Devers had no play.

In their longest game since a 15-inning loss against the Giants on Sept. 17, 2019 at Fenway Park, the Sox were held to five hits — one over the final seven innings.

The series finale is Sunday afternoon with Nick Pivetta facing Hyun-Jin Ryu.

Pablo Reyes gave the Sox a 3-2 lead in the 12th inning with a single off Jordan Hicks. Alex Verdugo scored from second.

Righthander Zack Weiss, a journeyman claimed off waivers last month, allowed the tying run in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly by Bo Bichette.

The extra frames were the result of a play Rafaela won’t soon forget.

The Sox had a 2-1 lead with a runner on second and two outs in the ninth inning. They appeared to have the game won when Daulton Varsho lined a John Schreiber pitch to center field.

Rafaela, an excellent defender, took a few steps in and by the time he broke back, the ball was over his head for a game-tying triple.

Schreiber stranded Varsho by retiring George Springer on a grounder to third base.

The Sox were unable to score in two innings against Toronto closer Jordan Romano. Sox rookie Nick Robertson left the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning then was replaced by Weiss.

Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt was working on a three-hit shutout through five innings. The Red Sox to that point had gone 16 innings without a run dating back to Thursday.

Rookie Wilyer Abreu drew a leadoff walk in the sixth. Bassitt then fell behind Devers and left a fastball up and over the outside corner. Devers did what he was supposed to do with that pitch and took it to left field for his 32nd home run.

The ball landed in the Toronto bullpen as Devers watched. He has 97 RBIs.

Bassitt allowed two runs on four hits in seven innings. He walked three and struck out five.

Sox starter Chris Sale struck out the side in the bottom of the sixth, putting him at 75 pitches. Sale had not pitched into the seventh inning since May 20 but was in complete command despite not breaking 94 miles per hour with his fastball.

That ended when Guerrero came back from an 0-and-2 count to drive a slider over the fence in left field for his 24th homer.

Sale had walked Guerrero his previous two times up.

Sox manager Alex Cora came to the mound and Sale was lifted after a brief discussion. Josh Winckowski walked Santiago Espinal and Merrifield with one out then walked Alejandro Kirk with two outs to load the bases.

Brennan Bernardino was summoned and needed two pitches to get pinch hitter Ernie Clement to pop up and preserve the lead.

Chris Martin found trouble in the eighth inning. Bichette singled and went to third on a single by Guerrero. Davis Schneider followed with a line drive to right field that Verdugo caught and fired to the plate.

Bichette was 30 feet down the line and couldn’t get back in time to tag up. Martin then struck out Espinal and let out a yell as he returned to the dugout.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.