Celtics sign center Neemias Queta to two-way contract

The 7-footer from Utah State was selected by the Kings in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft. He spent the last two seasons on two-way contracts with Sacramento, averaging 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds over 20 total games.

The Celtics have agreed to a two-way contract with 24-year-old center Neemias Queta, a league source confirmed Saturday.

Queta signed a standard NBA deal with the Kings last month but was waived last week after the team signed veteran big man JaVale McGee.

The Celtics have now filled all three of their two-way contract openings. Point guard JD Davison is returning for his second season on a two-way deal, and summer league standout Jay Scrubb signed in July. The Celtics still have one regular roster opening remaining. Training camp is slated to begin Oct. 3.

