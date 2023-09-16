EMass golf: After winning a pair of matches for unbeaten Hingham, senior Carson Erick headlines the Players of the Week

Carson Erick, Hingham — With two matches on the schedule, the senior excelled for the second week in a row, shooting one-under in a 228-230 win over Duxbury and even-par against Silver Lake to propel the Harbormen (4-0) to a perfect week.

Brode Kohler and Teddy Dreyer, Weston — In his first-ever match for the varsity squad, Kohler, a freshman, won his match 8-1 to propel the reigning Division 3 champion Wildcats (3-2) to a 47-23 Dual County win over Bedford. Dreyer, a sophomore, followed with a 9-0 win on Tuesday as Weston emerged victorious over Cambridge, 54-18.

Finn Manning, Carver — The junior carded an even-par 27 for the Crusaders (2-2) on Wednesday against Middleboro in a 132-83 South Shore League win.