Four significant challenges the Patriots face ahead of Sunday’s game against Miami

1. If cornerback Jonathan Jones cannot suit up on Sunday, New England’s secondary is going to have an even tougher time containing Miami’s superstar receiver Tyreek Hill. Jones, who did not practice Friday and is questionable to play because of an ankle injury, remains one of the best options in the league to match up against Hill’s speed and change in direction.

Here are four thoughts on the team ahead of its Sunday night showdown …

If the Patriots want to prove the AFC East is wide open, then a win over the high-flying Dolphins in primetime on national television is the perfect place to start.

Advertisement

Over the past five seasons, according to Pro Football Focus, Hill has a 47.8 percent catch rate for 143 yards and no touchdowns when Jones is the closest defender. Opposing quarterbacks have registered a 49.7 passer rating when targeting Hill with Jones in coverage. Keeping Hill in check is a group effort, but the 29-year-old Jones has proven to be a key piece.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“Any play, [Hill] can take a 3-yard pass and take it the distance,” Jones said earlier this week. “He keeps the defense on his toes every play.”

If Jones cannot play or is hampered by his ankle, the Patriots will have to rely more on youngsters Christian Gonzalez and Marcus Jones, neither of whom has experience against Hill, with additional assistance from the safeties. Marcus Jones projects as the likelier candidate, given his speed, whereas Gonzalez would be a better fit against Jaylen Waddle.

2. One of the topics discussed on Friday’s episode of “Boston Globe Today” was whether Kendrick Bourne would maintain his spot as New England’s top receiver after his promising Week 1 showing. Against Philadelphia, the 28-year-old Bourne led the team with 11 targets, catching six passes for 64 yards and two touchdowns.

Advertisement

The stat line is certainly promising for Bourne’s role, but a by-committee approach still seems more likely moving forward. Nine Patriots finished with at least three targets in Week 1. The wide distribution is reflective of the creativity and versatility within offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s scheme, which features a variety of personnel groupings.

Bourne has every incentive to put up individual numbers. He’s entering the final year of his contract and coming off one of the worst seasons of his career. The Patriots, however, are better off keeping as many skill players involved as possible. Without a traditional No. 1 receiver, New England’s passing attack should lean into its collective identity.

3. The offensive line is once again a primary area of concern, as four members of the O-line are listed as questionable to play . Left tackle Trent Brown and rookie Sidy Sow did not practice all week and remain in concussion protocol, while guards Michael Onwenu and Cole Strange stayed limited in practice after not playing in Week 1.

Although quarterback Mac Jones fared better than expected in front of the makeshift line, the injuries and inconsistencies are undoubtedly frustrating. You have to wonder if coach Bill Belichick regrets not investing more in the unit in the offseason. He’ll likely point to drafting Sow (fourth round), Jake Andrews (fourth round), and Atonio Mafi (fifth round), along with signing free agent tackles Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson, as ways they did. But the Patriots certainly could have reached for higher-caliber talent.

Advertisement

Belichick still has an opportunity to take a swing, as 30-year-old tackle La’el Collins is now a free agent after getting released earlier this week. Collins, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015, spent his first seven NFL seasons in Dallas, before signing with the Cincinnati Bengals last year.

Collins started 15 games in 2022, before tearing his ACL in Week 16. Even though his timetable for a return is unknown, the 6-foot-4, 315-pound veteran would certainly be an upgrade over the inexperienced likes of Vederian Lowe and Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott, Collins’s former teammate, offered his endorsement.

“I’d love to see LC here,” Elliott said, with a smile. “LC’s one of my best friends. We’re super close, so it’d be great to get him up here.”

4. As the early praise for the rookies continues, the list of building blocks for the future grows.

But the Patriots still have some decisions to make on their young homegrown talent. Onwenu, safety Kyle Dugger, and linebackers Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings are all entering the final year of their rookie contracts. Which ones will stay beyond this season remains to be seen. The four players are the lone 2020 draft picks still on the Patriots, while all of New England’s 2019 picks are playing elsewhere or out of the league.

According to the NFL, 58.7 percent of New England’s roster is considered homegrown, meaning the team either drafted the player or signed him as an undrafted rookie. That percentage ranks 18th in the league, with Dallas boasting the most homegrown players (80 percent) and Arizona the least (44.4 percent). The statistic is not necessarily an indication of success, but more a reflection of a team’s roster-building strategy.

Advertisement

The Patriots are currently projected to have the most amount of salary cap space in the league for the next three offseasons, so how the team proceeds bears watching. The Patriots must also decide at the end of this season if they want to exercise the fifth-year option of Jones’s contract.

Should the Patriots fall out of playoff contention quickly, these personnel questions will rise to the forefront. The longer the Patriots stay in the mix, however, the longer they can wait.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.