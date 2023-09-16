scorecardresearch Skip to main content
EASTERN MICHIGAN 19, UMASS 17

Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams scores UMass late lead, but Eastern Michigan answers for the win

By Associated PressUpdated September 16, 2023, 18 minutes ago
UMass quarterback Carlos Davis, shown in action against Auburn, threw a third-quarter touchdown pass to Gino Campiotti to tie the game with Eastern Michigan.Michael Chang/Getty

YPSILANTI, Mich. — Austin Smith connected with Hamze El-Zayat for a 50-yard catch-and-run for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:20 remaining to help Eastern Michigan overtake Massachusetts for a 19-17 win Saturday.

UMass took a 17-13 lead with 2:42 to play. Carlos Davis hit Gregory Desrosiers for a 40-yard gain to set up an 8-yard touchdown run by Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams that gave the Minutemen the lead.

But Smith found Tanner Knue for an 11-yard gain and then Blake Daniels for 16 yards to midfield before, on second-and-10, he rolled to his right and found El-Zayat, who eluded a would-be tackle and and raced away for the final points. The PAT failed, leaving the door open a crack for the Minutemen.

UMass started its final possession on its 25-yard line. An incomplete pass was followed by a sack, another incompletion and a Davis completion to Lynch-Adams that was short of the first-down line.

Samson Evans had eight carries for 89 yards — including a 61-yard run — and Jaylen Jackson’s 55-yard scoring run early in the second quarter gave Eastern Michigan (2-1) a 10-0 lead.

Davis completed 30 of 41 passes for 340 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions for the Minutemen (1-3). Lynch-Adams finished with 129 yards rushing on 24 carries and Anthony Simpson added four receptions for 101 yards.

