Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams scores UMass late lead, but Eastern Michigan answers for the win

YPSILANTI, Mich. — Austin Smith connected with Hamze El-Zayat for a 50-yard catch-and-run for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:20 remaining to help Eastern Michigan overtake Massachusetts for a 19-17 win Saturday.

UMass took a 17-13 lead with 2:42 to play. Carlos Davis hit Gregory Desrosiers for a 40-yard gain to set up an 8-yard touchdown run by Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams that gave the Minutemen the lead.

But Smith found Tanner Knue for an 11-yard gain and then Blake Daniels for 16 yards to midfield before, on second-and-10, he rolled to his right and found El-Zayat, who eluded a would-be tackle and and raced away for the final points. The PAT failed, leaving the door open a crack for the Minutemen.