Ludvig Aberg leads by 2 at BMW PGA Championship

The Swedish sensation got up-and-down from a bunker on the par-5 18th for one last birdie to put him on 16-under 200. He is making it look easy, even if it doesn’t feel that way to him.

Aberg, in only his fourth month as a pro, seized control early in the third round with a 7-iron to 5 feet for eagle on the par-5 fourth, and even his lone bogey was dynamic when he holed a 35-foot putt on the 13th hole to keep command.

Ludvig Aberg of Sweden closed in on his second straight victory on Saturday when he posted a 6-under-par 66 at Wentworth for a two-shot lead over Connor Syme and Ryder Cup teammate Tommy Fleetwood in the BMW PGA Championship in Virginia Water, England.

Advertisement

“I wish this game was easy but it’s not,” Aberg said. “I feel like I’m striking the ball quite well, and I’m just trying to take advantage of playing well.”

Aberg, who earned a PGA Tour card immediately after his senior year at Texas Tech from leading the “PGA Tour University” ranking, won the European Masters in Switzerland two weeks ago and was picked for the Ryder Cup the next day.

Now he has a chance to win a Rolex Series event and crack the top 50 in the world.

Syme surged into the mix with a superb back nine of four birdies and an eagle, only to have to settle for pars on the 17th and 18th — both par 5s — for a 65.

Fleetwood hit a laser from the fairway bunker on the par-5 12th to set up birdie, holed a birdie putt on the par-5 17th to get within one shot, but then wasted a chance to get closer when his second shot on the 18th clipped a tree and left him a tough shot to get close. He shot 67.

Advertisement

Callum Shinkwin had a bogey-free 64 and was three shots back at 13-under 203 along with Aaron Rai (67) and Ryan Fox (66).

Masters champion Jon Rahm looked to be making a run at the lead with a birdie on the 11th hole — his 12th birdie in a 21-hole stretch dating to Friday — only to drop two shots coming in from the fairway. But he closed with two birdies, including the 18th when he hit a fairway bunker shot over the water and behind the pin, from where it spun back to 5 feet.

He shot 66 and was four behind.

Rory McIlroy made the cut on the number with a birdie in the dark on Friday night. He shot 67 on Saturday and was 10 shots behind in his final event before the Ryder Cup.

PGA — Justin Thomas continued up the leaderboard at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, Calif., with a 7-under 65 that matched the best score of the day and moved the former No. 1 player within two shots of leader Sahith Theegala.

Theegala, in search of his first PGA Tour victory, had four birdies on the back nine, then holed a 9-footer for par on No. 18 for a 67 and a 17-under 199 total.

Cam Davis birdied his last four holes for a 65 to join Thomas and S.H. Kim (69) at 15 under. Kim had shared the lead with Theegala heading into the third round at Silverado Resort, but had to scramble after consecutive bogeys on the back nine.

Advertisement

Matt Kuchar, seeking his first tour win since 2019, also had a 65 and was three shots off the lead at 14 under. Eric Cole (68) also was 14 under.

Thomas had five birdies and holed out of a bunker for eagle on the par-5 15th.

LPGA — Minjee Lee clinched her first LPGA Tour victory in 15 months with a thrilling playoff win at the Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Lee hit a double-bogey on the 12th hole after leading by five shots, as her lead was erased.

She then beat England’s Charley Hull on the second playoff hole, hitting a birdie to close the battle.

Both players finished with 16-under 272 totals after Lee posted a final-round 71 and Hull closed with a 69 to pull back a two-shot overnight deficit.

Lee had enjoyed a five-shot buffer with eight holes to play before the tournament took a dramatic twist on the par-five 12th at Kenwood Country Club.

Lee hit out of bounds en route to a double-bogey seven, the dual major winner’s first blemish since the 14th hole on Friday — 30 holes earlier — opening the door for Hull, who drew level with consecutive birdies on 14, 15 and 16.

Champions — Charles Schwab Cup leader Steve Stricker birdied two of his last three holes to take a one-stroke lead at 12-under at the Sanford International in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Advertisement

David Toms and Joe Durant each sit one stroke behind at 11-under.

Durant and John Daly tied the low round of day with a 6-under 64. Daly had eagles on Nos. 4 and 12.