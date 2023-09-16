Patriots elevate wide receivers but not offensive linemen

If they are able to play, they would join center David Andrews (who was limited earlier in the week with a hamstring issue) and right tackle Calvin Anderson , both of whom went wire-to-wire in last week’s loss to the Eagles and appear good to go for Sunday. Meanwhile, left tackle Trent Brown and right guard Sidy Sow are both in the concussion protocol.

While Reagor and Munson could provide necessary depth at a pair of positions, it was interesting to see New England not choose to elevate any of its offensive linemen. That could mean the Patriots are optimistic two of their offensive linemen who were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report — left guard Cole Strange (knee) and right guard Mike Onwenu (ankle) — could make their season debut Sunday night against the Dolphins.

Will Jones play?

One other area where New England decided to stand pat — at least for the moment — was at cornerback, which left the door open for Jonathan Jones to be active for Sunday’s game.

Jones, who was listed as limited on Thursday, missed Friday’s practice because of an ankle injury, and was listed as questionable heading into Sunday. He was not downgraded to out, which creates some optimism that he might be available to match up against Miami wide receiver wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Jones has traditionally played well against Hill, including holding him to one catch for 42 yards in the 2018 AFC Championship Game.

However, if Jones can’t play, that job could fall to rookie Christian Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the game plan for trying to slow someone like Hill is simple.

“Trust the game plan, trust each other,” Gonzalez said Friday. “Just go out there and execute and have fun.”

The Patriots could also try and get physical with Hill. It’s a game plan that appeals to safety Jabrill Peppers.

“I think that should be everyone’s plan against him,” Peppers said of Hill. “He’s too fast to just let him run up and down and across the field. You try to make it as difficult on him as possible. He’s a phenomenal player — we know he’s going to make some plays. We just have to limit those.

“They put things in front of you to make you jump down so they can hit the shot they want behind you, so just remain disciplined, play with some patience, kind of let things develop before you just go down there shooting. Try to be physical with them. Trying to knock their timing off, things of that nature.”

Earlier in the week, Hill didn’t seem concerned with the Patriots’ game plan.

“I’m still going to dominate that, no matter what,” Hill told reporters who asked about the possibility of him facing double coverage from the New England defense. “I still got a job to do, and that’s to run my routes. You put two guys on me, one guy on me, or three guys on me, I’m still going to run my route to get open.

Winovich makes roster

On the other side of the ball, the Dolphins will have a familiar face on defense, as the team announced it has elevated former Patriots’ defensive end Chase Winovich to the 53-man roster. Winovich, who was a third-round pick by New England in 2019, signed with the Miami practice squad on Aug. 31. He has 12 career sacks.

The addition of Winovich to the active roster is likely related to the news that Dolphins’ edge rusher Jaelan Phillips injured his back on Friday, and is currently listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. The 24-year-old out of the University of Miami had a career-high 11 tackles in Miami’s season opener, as well as half a sack and two quarterback hits.

The Dolphins also announced they also elevated linebacker Cameron Goode, signed defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand to the active roster and waived safety Verone McKinley III.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.