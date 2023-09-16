scorecardresearch Skip to main content
PORTLAND STATE 91, NORTH AMERICAN 0

Portland State scores 13 touchdowns, sets Big Sky record with 91-0 rout of North American University

By Associated PressUpdated September 16, 2023, 27 minutes ago
Portland State head coach Bruce Barnum watched his team find the end zone 13 times in just three quarters.Andy Nelson/Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dante Chachere threw three touchdown passes and five backs ran for seven touchdowns as Portland State shattered the Big Sky Conference record for most points scored in a game, reaching the end zone 13 times in a 91-0 rout of North American University on Saturday.

The Vikings scored four touchdowns through the air, seven on the ground, and returned an interception and a punt for a touchdown to set the record with more than two minutes left in the third quarter. Portland State did not score in the fourth quarter. Kicker Gianni Smith was 9-for-9 kicking PATs. Second-stringer Fyodor Henrichs-Tarasenkov was 4 for 4.

North American, an NAIA-member from Stafford, Texas, had 26 yards passing and was held to minus-49 yards rushing. Anthony Schembri punted nine times for the Stallions for 361 yards, averaging 40.1 yards per kick. The Stallions had two first downs, a long pass of 8 yards, and a long run of 6 yards.

Cachere was 6-of-9 passing for 74 yards, with two 16-yard touchdowns to Jermaine Braddock and an 8-yard toss to Samaj Bolin. Quincy Craig and Jobi Mallory each ran for two touchdowns while the Vikings (1-2) amassed 293 yards rushing on 46 carries.

