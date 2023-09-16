Game 149: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

The Red Sox are all alone at the bottom of the AL East following a shutout loss to the Blue Jays Friday night. That’s eight losses in the last 10 games for the 74-74 Red Sox.
Brayan Bello struck out a career-high 10 batters, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s three-run homer in the third inning was enough to undo the Red Sox.
Following Friday’s win, the Blue Jays are half a game behind Seattle for the final AL wildcard spot.
Lefthander Chris Sale will take the mound for the Sox Saturday, while righthander Chris Bassitt will pitch for Toronto.
Lineups
RED SOX (74-74): TBA
Pitching: LHP Chris Sale (6-4, 4.88 ERA)
BLUE JAYS (81-67): TBA
Pitching: RHP Chris Bassitt (14-8, 3.83 ERA)
Time: 3:07 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Bassitt: Triston Casas 1-2, Rafael Devers 2-5, Adam Duvall 0-4, Reese McGuire 0-5, Pablo Reyes 0-1, Justin Turner 6-10, Luis Urías 1-6, Alex Verdugo 3-6, Connor Wong 0-2, Masataka Yoshida 1-4
Blue Jays vs. Sale: Cavan Biggio 0-4, Matt Chapman 2-8, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1-7, Kevin Kiermaier 6-20, Whit Merrifield 7-28, George Springer 5-19
Stat of the day: Sale’s fastball averaged 92.3 mph in his latest outing on Sept. 9.
Notes: In 19 career games (16 starts) against Toronto, Sale is 8-5 with a 2.93 ERA. Since coming off the injured list Aug. 11, Sale is 1-2 with 5.53 ERA in six starts. ... In Sale’s latest outing, he allowed seven runs, six earned, in four innings on Sept. 9 against the Baltimore Orioles. He was given six days off in the hopes of rejuvenating his arm. Sale has not faced the Blue Jays since July 18, 2019, when he threw six shutout innings and struck out 12 in Boston. ... Boston won the first seven matchups with the Blue Jays this season, but Toronto has won the past four. ... First baseman Triston Casas (sore right shoulder) was a late scratch on Friday, but the Red Sox hope that he can play Saturday.
Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com. Follow her @_EmmaHealy_.