Game 149: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

The Red Sox are all alone at the bottom of the AL East following a shutout loss to the Blue Jays Friday night. That’s eight losses in the last 10 games for the 74-74 Red Sox.

Brayan Bello struck out a career-high 10 batters, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s three-run homer in the third inning was enough to undo the Red Sox.

Following Friday’s win, the Blue Jays are half a game behind Seattle for the final AL wildcard spot.