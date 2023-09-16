Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas’s rookie season could be over because of shoulder inflammation

Casas would be eligible to return on Sept. 25, at which point there would be six games remaining in the season. It seems unlikely the Sox would risk further injury at that point.

The Red Sox on Saturday placed their first baseman on the 10-day injured list with shoulder inflammation. The move was made retroactive to Friday.

TORONTO — A strong rookie season could be over for Triston Casas .

Whether he plays again this season or not, it has been a breakthrough year for Casas. The 23-year-old has hit .263 with 24 home runs, 65 RBIs, and an .856 OPS through 132 games. His numbers since the All-Star break — .317 with a 1.034 OPS — are among the best in the game.

Casas was in the lineup but still felt discomfort when he arrived at Rogers Centre.

“The last few days it’s been bothering him a lot,” manager Alex Cora said. “Obviously he’s very important for us, not only now but in the future.”

Justin Turner started at first base for the second consecutive game on Saturday. The Sox recalled infielder Bobby Dalbec from Triple A Worcester.

Dalbec has hit .167 over 10 major league games and 14 plate appearances this season, the last coming on June 25. He has hit .269 with a .938 OPS, 33 home runs, and 79 RBIs over 114 games for the WooSox.

Kluber wraps it up

Rather than pitch for Worcester on Saturday, Corey Kluber decided to end his season. The 37-year-old righthander has been on the injured list since June 21 with shoulder inflammation.

“We don’t expect him to pitch this year,” Cora said. “He’s at a point that he’s healthy. He’ll keep going with the rehab.”

Kluber was one of the notable miscalculations of the Chaim Bloom era. He was signed to a one-year $10 million contract in January, the only starting pitcher acquired during the offseason.

Kluber took the loss on Opening Day and was 2-6 with a 6.26 ERA through nine starts before he was demoted to the bullpen.

Kluber finished 3-6 with a 7.04 ERA and 1.64 WHIP.

Cora said Kluber was a good influence behind the scenes and could have an impact in the game in another role if he decides to retire.

A two-time Cy Young winner in Cleveland, Kluber is 116-77 with a 3.44 ERA over 13 seasons.

Camp Trevor

The details are still to be worked out, but Trevor Story is planning to host a minicamp in Texas over the offseason for some of the middle-infield prospects in the organization.

Marcelo Mayer and Nick Yorke are among the players who could attend.

As a Rockies prospect, Story was invited to work out in Las Vegas with Troy Tulowitzki before the 2014 season. Now Story wants to pay that forward.

“What Tulo did really made an impression on me,” Story said. “I’d like to do that for the guys we have here.”

Story has purchased land for a baseball facility near his home in Texas and the groundbreaking will be this winter. His camp this winter is likely to be at Dallas Baptist University.

“That’s what it’s all about,” Cora said.

Umpire change

Saturday’s game was delayed in the top of the ninth inning when plate umpire Jordan Baker left with a shoulder injury, the result of an earlier foul ball that struck him square. Second base umpire Brennan Miller replaced Baker . . . Casas (502) and Masataka Yoshida (543) are the first pair of Red Sox rookies to record at least 500 plate appearances in the same season since Jim Rice (613) and Fred Lynn (605) in 1975.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.