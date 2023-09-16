Revolution fall to third in East with loss in Colorado

After experiencing a season’s worth of drama stuffed into the last week, the Revolution produced a disjointed performance in falling, 2-1, to the Colorado Rapids Saturday night at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo.

The post-Bruce Arena Era did not begin well for the Revolution.

The Revolution (13-6-9, 48 points), whose winless streak stretched to three games, fell into third place in the Eastern Conference. The result capped a turbulent week, and raised questions about the team’s prospects going into next Saturday’s visit to the Chicago Fire.

Since last week, the Revolution have been dealing with the demise of Arena, who was placed on administrative leave on July 30, his absence not explained beyond references to “insensitive and inappropriate remarks.” Finally, last Saturday, Arena announced his resignation, effective after the Revolution’s 1-1 tie at Minnesota United.

The team has spent recent days adjusting to the loss of Arena, who happens be to the country’s most successful coach ever, then to a change in interim coaches.

Clint Peay took over from Richie Williams, and conducted two training sessions before the team traveled to Denver. And the Revolution might have felt more united, as captain Carles Gil noted during the week, but their combinations were off most of the night. They were unable to play out of the back, failed to find Giacomo Vrioni up front, and generally misfired. The Revolution squandered several chances to capitalize on Colorado errors, the Rapids also appearing out of sync under interim coach Chris Little.

So, with the Rapids performing like a last-place team, the Revolution either played down to their level or self-destructed for most of the contest.

The Rapids scored after taking possession following a Revolution goal kick, Bassett heading in Connor Ronan’s free kick in the 48th minute — snapping the Rapids’ 436-minute scoreless streak. The sequence was set up as Andrew Gutman sold referee Rosendo Mendoza on a Nacho Gil foul.

Harris upped the edge with a left-footer in the 62nd minute, a sequence started as Andrew Farrell lost possession near the halfway line. Rafael Navarro found Harris, who who took two touches around Jones, the Revolution’s best one-on-one defender, and finished inside the back post.

The Revoution had a chance to cut the deficit, but Vrioni bounced a Gil corner over the bar in the 73rd minute, before Omar Gonzalez converted off another Gil corner in the second minute of added time.

