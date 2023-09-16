Breaking down all of the fallout from Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers’s injury

It’s hard to overstate the devastation of this injury. The Jets’ Super Bowl hopes have probably vanished . The NFL loses one of its most recognizable stars for an entire season. The TV networks have eight nationally televised games — four at night and four in the afternoon — that now will feature Zach Wilson instead of Rodgers, or will be flexed out.

But that dream, and many others, were dashed last Monday night when Rodgers tore his Achilles’.

It was not even three weeks ago that CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus called it “a dream come true” to have the Jets being relevant again thanks to the addition of superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers .

The only sliver of positivity is that Rodgers has vowed not to go out this way. Rodgers had surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed Tom Brady’s ACL surgery in 2008, and Rodgers said Friday on ESPN’s “Pat McAfee Show” that he intends to return in 2024.

In fact, Rodgers kept open the possibility that he could try to return for the playoffs this season. In 2012, pass rusher Terrell Suggs played in an NFL game just five months and six days after surgery to repair a torn Achilles’. This season’s Super Bowl is Feb. 11, exactly five months from Rodgers’s injury.

“There’s been some guys with some interesting timetables on Achilles’ returns,” Rodgers told McAfee. “As Kevin Garnett said, ‘Anything is possible.’ ”

Let’s take a closer look at the Rodgers injury and all of the fallout:

▪ Despite playing just four snaps, Rodgers will still earn his full contract value for this season, $36,888,888. The Jets basically paid Rodgers about $7.4 million per episode to appear in five episodes of “Hard Knocks.”

Rodgers has a full guarantee next year of $38,161,112, so barring Wilson playing like a Hall of Famer this year, Rodgers will be back with the Jets. He may not have the same mobility when he returns — he’ll be 40 and coming off a torn Achilles’ — but if the statue-like Dan Marino could return to a high level off a torn Achilles’, Rodgers should be able to, as well.

▪ The factoids from Rodgers’s Jets debut are painful. His one pass attempt is the fewest by a Week 1 starting quarterback since at least 1950. Rodgers was the first quarterback to start Week 1 and not complete a pass all season since Joe Gasparella went 0 for 2 for the 1951 Steelers. And Rodgers’s four snaps were the fewest by a Week 1 quarterback since at least 2007. The previous record was 15 snaps by Brady in 2008 and Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2021.

▪ So many potential showdowns have been ruined. This Sunday was supposed to be Rodgers vs. his old coach Mike McCarthy when the Jets face the Cowboys. Rodgers was supposed to face Bill Belichick twice, including next week in New York. Rodgers was supposed to face Patrick Mahomes for the first time in Week 4, a game that will be the Jets’ first appearance on “Sunday Night Football” since 2011.

Rodgers was also supposed to have prime-time games against the Chargers, Raiders, and Browns, a Black Friday game against the Dolphins, and another national TV game against the Bills.

“This is tough,” McCarthy said this past week. “I know he was very excited about this chapter in his life, and I was looking forward to seeing him this weekend.”

▪ Rodgers wasn’t just the Jets’ quarterback — he was their offensive coordinator, coach, and mentor. Jets coach Robert Saleh said it is important to have Rodgers still be with the team.

“He’s as much of a football coach as he is a player,” Saleh said. “Just having his presence, his thoughts, his words, and his leadership, I think anybody would want that.”

Considering Rodgers wore a headset and helped call a touchdown for Wilson during the Hall of Fame Game, the Jets might want to have Rodgers in the coaching booth on Sundays.

“Hopefully I can get a headset in whatever box I’m in and throw some plays in there,” Rodgers said Friday.

▪ Wilson was supposed to have a reset year as the backup, but suddenly has been thrust into the spotlight. Wilson said he benefitted just from being around Rodgers in offseason workouts and training camp.

“I feel like I’ve been trying to copy every little thing he’s doing, from his footwork to the coaching tips he’s given us,” Wilson said.

▪ The Jets are doing their best to instill confidence in Wilson, whose 70.9 passer rating the past two years ranks last out of 38 qualifying quarterbacks. But Fitzpatrick believes the Jets know they have to get a veteran behind Wilson and backup Tim Boyle — someone like Nick Foles, Matt Ryan, or Colt McCoy (or maybe even Fitzpatrick). The Jets handcuffed Wilson with easy passes after he threw a bad interception to Bills linebacker Matt Milano late in the second quarter on Monday night.

“There’s still not a whole lot of trust there with a new offense and a new play-caller, and you could see that throughout the game,” said Fitzpatrick, now an analyst with Amazon Prime. “He’s got a lot of work to do. They don’t have anybody else, so Saleh has to come out and say, ‘Zach is our guy,’ but I also anticipate them going after somebody else because it’s just too talented of a team.”

▪ Oh, that’s right — the Jets still won on Monday night, overcoming a 13-3 halftime deficit to win, 22-16, in overtime on a 65-yard punt return touchdown by rookie Xavier Gipson. Running back Breece Hall had an 83-yard run and hit 20 miles per hour in his first game back from an ACL tear. Garrett Wilson had a highlight-reel touchdown late in the fourth quarter. And the Jets held the Bills to just one 50-yard field goal after halftime, with cornerback Jordan Whitehead intercepting Josh Allen three times and earning a $250,000 incentive in just one game.

The performance underscored just how good of a team the Jets have built, and how they will still be a fierce opponent even with Wilson, who went 5-4 as the starter last year.

“Defensively, talent-wise they are right up there with anybody in the league, and they are really special,” said Amazon analyst Andrew Whitworth. “As much grief as everyone is giving that offensive line, they are big and they are physical. So every week they are going to have a size advantage, and a lean-on-you advantage. And if they can play great defense and allow Breece Hall to run the football the way he did the other night, I think they can beat a lot of football teams.”

ON THE SURFACE

Grass vs. turf

debate reignited

The NFL Players Association used Aaron Rodgers’s injury to reignite the grass vs. artificial turf debate, with new NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell releasing a statement shortly after the injury calling on the NFL to install natural grass on every field.

“It’s crazy that MLS will change stuff for [Lionel] Messi, Premier League will do everything they can to take the players to grass fields, but the NFL is more worried about making money,” Jets receiver Randall Cobb said Monday night in the locker room. “Profit over people.”

Most would agree that natural grass is safer than turf, and the NFLPA quotes an independent study finding that there is a 28 percent higher rate of non-contact injuries on artificial turf. At the same time, the union is being a little disingenuous, taking advantage of Rodgers’s injury to try to get something it wasn’t able to bargain for in the 2020 collective bargaining agreement. Funny that no one is mentioning the torn Achilles’ suffered last weekend by Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, which came on natural grass.

There’s no question that the 15 stadiums (involving 17 teams) that use artificial turf do so for financial reasons. It’s cheaper to maintain and allows stadiums to host more concerts and other revenue-generating events.

But there are football reasons for using artificial turf. The stadiums with two teams (MetLife Stadium and SoFi Stadium) surely wouldn’t be able to maintain grass for 20 games each season. And the Patriots switched from natural grass to turf at Gillette Stadium in the middle of the 2006 season after the field became a muddy, unplayable mess (losing to the Jets was the final straw).

“The reality of it is it’s just hard to grow grass,” Bill Belichick said in 2016 when reflecting on the decision. “We had to re-sod the field a couple of times at the end of the year and in the playoffs, and then in the 2006 season during the season it just got bad. You can’t grow it, so you either play on it or come in and re-sod it.”

Belichick said that no one wants to play in the mud or with inconsistent field conditions.

“Injuries are a factor; quality of the games is a factor,” he said. “If you have a good football team, if you have a competitive team, you want to give them a chance to play. You don’t want to go out there and slop around every week and play in a mud bowl.

“The outside of the field is sort of OK, the inside of the field is a mud pit. Those are hard conditions for players to play on because it’s not consistent within the play, or it’s frozen on part of the field and it’s not frozen on the other part of the field. It’s tough to put the players in those situations.”

Of course, the debate over grass and artificial turf is nothing new. Tom Brady didn’t like the switch at Gillette.

“Maybe one day you guys can ask Mr. [Robert] Kraft to put grass back in here for us players,” Brady said in 2016.

ETC.

Allen’s risks

didn’t pay off

The Bills had one overriding theme of training camp — rein in Josh Allen. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey talked about it virtually nonstop. So did Allen.

“Being smart but not conservative, Dorsey talks about that all the time,” Allen said on the first day of camp. “There were times last year I was trying to force too many things to happen instead of letting the game come to me.”

So what happened in Week 1? Allen tried to play hero ball, forced several reckless throws, and threw three interceptions in a 22-16 overtime loss to the Jets.

“Same [excrement],” Allen said after the game.

Allen was great on Monday night when taking the easy completion — 27 of 32 for 195 yards and a touchdown on throws of less than 15 air yards. But he was just 2 of 7 for 41 yards and three interceptions on passes of more than 15 yards.

The loss dropped Allen to 0-5 career in overtime (including playoffs), passing David Carr for the most losses in OT without a win or tie.

“It’s the double-edged sword of, I get away with it a lot of the times and sometimes I don’t and sometimes it hurts us,” Allen said of his risky plays. “Year 6 in this league and I should know better when to do that.”

Josh Allen tried to play hero ball, forced several reckless throws, and threw three interceptions in a 22-16 overtime loss to the Jets. Elsa/Getty

Weis is taking the temperature

If there were any doubt remaining that Bill Belichick is on the hot seat this year, check out this quote from former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis last Sunday on “Countdown to Kickoff” on ESPN Radio:

“I think that Mr. [Robert] Kraft’s patience is probably wearing a little bit thin,” Weis said. “If you just look on paper, and you look at the four [AFC East] rosters, you’d put them fourth, if you just look at rosters. And if that’s the way this plays out, and the team doesn’t make the playoffs, it won’t shock me if [Jerod] Mayo’s the coach next year. It won’t shock me. I think that Bill should be leaving on his own terms, but he doesn’t own the team and the owner has the right to do what he wants. Since Tommy [Brady] left, they really haven’t done anything, so I think that there’s some added pressure going into this year for the Patriot football team.”

Only Kraft knows the degree to which Belichick’s seat is hot. But those close to Belichick see the writing on the wall.

Extra points

The NFL didn’t get many serious bidders for the recent Commanders sale, and had to create several exceptions to its ownership criteria to allow Josh Harris and a large group of investors to purchase the team for $6.05 billion. The NFL prefers private ownership of its franchises but is finding it increasingly difficult to find a buyer who can come up with $2 billion or more in cash. Thus, the NFL recently created a new “elite ownership committee,” per the Sports Business Journal, that will evaluate the league’s criteria for buying a team, including whether to allow private equity groups. Potential rule changes could open the door to groups like Fenway Sports Group being eligible to buy an NFL team, or, say, the Saudi Public Investment Fund . . . A few interesting stats from the NFL regarding the Patriots’ Week 1 roster: The Patriots have the heaviest roster in the league, with an average weight of 249.11 pounds. They have the ninth-most-experienced roster (4.54 years of experience), are tied for the fifth-oldest roster (26.52 years), and are tied for the seventh-most players age 30 and over (nine). But the Patriots also are tied for the seventh-most rookie and first-year players (12) . . . The Patriots tied the Chiefs with a league-high five drops in Week 1, though the Patriots’ came in 54 pass attempts and the Chiefs’ in 39. Mac Jones’s 83.3 percent “on target” throws ranked fourth best in Week 1 . . . Per OptaStats, the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 700-plus yards on 70 percent completions and lose his first two games of the season . . . Week 1 saw just one application of the new kickoff rule, which allows for fair catches on kickoffs to be placed at the 25. Rams running back Ronnie Rivers fair caught a kickoff on the 4-yard line late in the second quarter of the win over the Seahawks . . . With a game Sunday in Buffalo, the Raiders decided to get ahead of the “West Coast team playing at 1 p.m. on the East Coast” thing by traveling to West Virginia this past week to practice at The Greenbrier. Loved this post from Raiders beat writer Vic Tafur of The Athletic: “The look on players’ faces when they realized I followed them all the way to White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.” . . . Devin McCourty will be one of the featured speakers at Globe Summit 2023 Tuesday to Thursday at WBUR CitySpace, along with Red Sox manager Alex Cora, NCAA president Charlie Baker, and actor Rainn Wilson, among many others. Sign up for free attendance at globesummit2023.splashthat.com/.

