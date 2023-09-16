UConn’s second-half rally held up by untimely penalty in loss to Florida International

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Keyone Jenkins threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third to stake Florida International to a 21-point halftime lead and the Panthers held off a late rally to post a 24-17 win at UConn on Saturday.

The Huskies scored two second-half touchdown and were poised to tie the game in the final minute of regulation when Ta’Quan Robertson fired 11 yards to Justin Joly, who made a spectacular, leaping catch while falling out of bounds, but the play was called back on a holding penalty and UConn failed to convert on fourth down.

Jenkins got the Panthers (3-1) on the board on their opening drive, punching over from the 1, then throwing 45 yards to Jalen Bracey and 64-yards to Kris Mitchell to take a 24-3 lead at halftime.