Authorities investigating death of baby Friday in Lawrence

Authorities in Lawrence are investigating the circumstances that led to an infant being brought to a local hospital, where the baby was declared dead, according to the Essex district attorney’s office.
Detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office and Lawrence police are investigating the death after the baby was brought to Holy Family Hospital Friday evening. said Sharyn Lubas, chief of staff for Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker, in a statement on Sunday.
The statement said no further information would be released until the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner rules on the death.
The medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Advertisement
Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him @cotterreporter.