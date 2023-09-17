Charlestown man charged with brass knuckles attack outside Seaport cocktail lounge after victim bought woman a drink

Dorn was released on personal recognizance and ordered to stay away from the victim, as well as the locations where the incident occurred, Hayden’s office said. He will return to court on Nov. 13.

Weston Dorn, 31, was arraigned in the South Boston division of Boston Municipal Court on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Hayden’s office said in a statement Sunday.

A Charlestown man was charged Friday with allegedly attacking another man with brass knuckles outside a Seaport cocktail lounge in May after the victim bought a drink for a woman at a nearby hotel bar, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office.

“What was supposed to be a night of fun and socializing with friends turned into a night of pain and tragedy for this victim, all due to an extremely violent reaction to a misunderstanding,” Hayden said in the statement. “The outcome is a victim with serious injuries and a defendant facing serious charges.”

Attorneys listed for Dorn in court records could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday.

On May 19 about 1 p.m., Boston police spoke to a man at a local hospital who said that two days earlier, while at a bar inside the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, he and a friend had bought a drink for a woman sitting at the bar and were then allegedly confronted by a roughly 6-foot-tall blond man later identified as Dorn, Hayden’s office said.

The victim, whose identity was not released, apologized to Dorn and bought him a drink too, saying he did not realize the woman was there with Dorn, according to prosecutors.

The man left the Omni Hotel and went to nearby Lucky’s Lounge, where Dorn allegedly approached him again and grabbed his shoulder from behind, Hayden’s office said. The man told police that security workers asked Dorn to leave because he “was physically aggressive and argumentative,” according to Hayden’s office.

Later, while the man was outside, leaning against a street lamp and looking down at his cellphone, Dorn struck him on the left side of his face with brass knuckles, causing him to hit his head on the pole and lose consciousness for a few seconds, Hayden’s office said. The man told police that when he opened his eyes, he saw Dorn running down the street and getting into a gray SUV, according to prosecutors.

The man’s face was bleeding heavily “from his left eye, nose, and mouth,” and his friend took him to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery, Hayden’s office said.

Investigators later watched surveillance video of the attack and obtained a credit card receipt under Dorn’s name, according to Hayden’s office. Staff at Lucky’s Lounge confirmed that the receipt belonged to the person who was removed by security workers, Hayden’s office said.

Video also showed the victim leaning on a post in front of the lounge as Dorn emerged from the side, “manipulating an object on his knuckles and striking the victim on the left side of his face,” prosecutors said.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.