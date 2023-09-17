Keanu loves to sing and enjoys swimming

Keanu is a sweet boy who loves to be outside and play with his toys. Those who know Keanu describe him as fun and adorable!

Keanu loves to sing; his favorite songs include “Old MacDonald,” “You Are My Sunshine,” and “Wheels On The Bus.”

Keanu enjoys swimming in the pool and playing on the swings. Keanu’s favorite food is pizza. Keanu’s favorite toys are those that light up; when presented with a new toy, he loves figuring out how to make it work and play music. Keanu loves to learn new songs from both his caregivers and peers.

Advertisement

Keanu’s favorite time of the day is gym class. All of his teachers and providers constantly report what a joy he is to work with, and how much he participates in his lessons at school. Keanu continues to make progress with his speech and walking skills.

Keanu will need a family who can put some time into learning about his needs and how to set up the best possible environment for him. Keanu loves spending time with his visiting resources who would love to stay connected with him when Keanu lives with an adoptive family. Any family constellation that feels they can meet Keanu’s needs will be considered.

https://adopt.mareinc.org/waiting-child-profiles#gallery/child/4558

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples. As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, as adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

Advertisement

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, visit mareinc.org.

Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) can give you guidance and information on the adoption process. Reach out today to find out all the ways you can help children and teens in foster care.