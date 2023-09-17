At least five people injured in Dorchester shooting, police say

At least five people were injured after gunfire broke out in a Dorchester neighborhood Sunday night, Boston police said.

Officers responded to a call reporting shots fired near 50 Ames St. in the Franklin Field housing community at 8:36 p.m., said Officer Jason Villanueva, a Boston police spokesperson.

One victim was found suffering from life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, Villanueva said. Four other victims were found suffering from injuries described as non-life-threatening, he said.