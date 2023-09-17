At least five people injured in Dorchester shooting, police say

At least five people were injured after gunfire broke out in a Dorchester neighborhood Sunday night, Boston police said.
Officers responded to a call reporting shots fired near 50 Ames St. in the Franklin Field housing community at 8:36 p.m., said Officer Jason Villanueva, a Boston police spokesperson.
One victim was found suffering from life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, Villanueva said. Four other victims were found suffering from injuries described as non-life-threatening, he said.
Homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene, he said.
The shooting is under investigation. No further information was immediately released.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
