Plane strikes pickup truck while being towed into hangar at Logan Airport

An American Airlines plane struck an unoccupied pickup truck on Saturday night at Logan International Airport in Boston, officials said.

The Airbus A319 made contact with the truck, which also belongs to American Airlines, around 9:45 p.m., while the plane was being backed into a cargo hangar for overnight parking, according to statements provided by State Police and the Federal Aviation Administration. The truck was damaged, as was the engine of the plane, according to State Police.

There were no travelers aboard the plane and no passengers in the truck when the crash occurred, and no injuries were reported, American Airlines said in a statement. The airplane has been taken out of service for inspection and repair, according to American Airlines.