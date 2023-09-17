Plymouth, N.H., man dies after Wentworth, N.H., motorcycle crash

A Plymouth, N.H., man was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon following a motorcycle crash in Wentworth, N.H., officials said.
At about 11:50 a.m., New Hampshire State Police and Wentworth fire and EMS personnel responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on East Side Road, State Police said in a statement.
Herbert Christian Link Jr., 61, was driving a red 1984 Kawasaki when he was apparently ejected from the vehicle while navigating a left turn, according to the statement. No other people or vehicles were involved in the crash.
EMS personnel attempted life-saving measures on Link as he was taken from the scene to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, where he was later pronounced dead, State Police said.
The crash is under investigation. Anyone with any information can contact Trooper Michael Bruno at Michael.R.Bruno@dos.nh.gov.
