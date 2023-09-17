Plymouth, N.H., man dies after Wentworth, N.H., motorcycle crash

A Plymouth, N.H., man was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon following a motorcycle crash in Wentworth, N.H., officials said.

At about 11:50 a.m., New Hampshire State Police and Wentworth fire and EMS personnel responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on East Side Road, State Police said in a statement.

Herbert Christian Link Jr., 61, was driving a red 1984 Kawasaki when he was apparently ejected from the vehicle while navigating a left turn, according to the statement. No other people or vehicles were involved in the crash.