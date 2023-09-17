Two dead after truck crashes with motorcycle in Nashua, N.H.

Two people were killed in a crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon in Nashua, N.H., officials said.

Nashua Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash near 139 Daniel Webster Highway, according to a statement posted by the Nashua Fire Marshal’s Office.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found the pickup truck on fire, according to the statement. The fire was extinguished, and one occupant of the truck was treated for minor injuries and taken to a nearby hospital.