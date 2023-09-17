World War I-era plane crashes during museum event in Stow

While the plane was attempting to land, its “front landing gear failed causing the plane to flip over on its roof,” according to a preliminary investigation, Stow police and fire departments said in a joint statement.

The Stow police and fire departments said in a statement that a Nieuport 28 single-engine plane, which the museum calls “America’s first fighter,” flipped over at the end of a runway, shortly after 11 a.m. during the organization’s World War I & Aviation Weekend event.

An “extraordinarily rare” World War I-era plane crashed Sunday morning during an event at the American Heritage Museum, rolling over after landing but leaving the pilot uninjured.

The museum, which focuses on American military history, said the aircraft experienced a “temporary loss of power.”

“The pilot successfully made the runway but, unfortunately, the landing gear collapsed upon touch down and the plane flipped over before coming to a stop,” museum spokesperson Hunter Chaney said in an email Sunday afternoon, confirming that the museum owns the plane.

A photo the police and fire departments provided showed the antique plane upside down, but still in one piece. Chaney did not directly respond to a question about the extent of the damage, but he said, “We will repair it.”

Authorities said the pilot, the lone occupant of the aircraft, did not report any injuries and had removed himself from the plane by the time first responders arrived.

The police and fire departments said they had notified the Federal Aviation Administration, which investigates all plane crashes, and the museum said it’s cooperating with the investigation.

The museum’s website touts the aviation event this weekend that features “four extraordinarily rare aircraft from WWI and WWII.” Among those are the 1918 Nieuport 28, which the museum calls the “oldest flying and first American fighter.”

A string of enthusiasts and aviation firms have maintained the plane owned by the museum in the century since it was built, according to the museum website. The museum acquired the plane in 2019 and had it restored.

The museum shipped the wooden-structured plane to the workshop in Sweden of renowned restoration expert Mikael Carlson, who restored it. After extensive work and a test flight, the plane was put on a boat and shipped back to Massachusetts, arriving in time for last year’s World War I aviation event.

