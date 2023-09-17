Overuse of ‘left-leaning’ is more than a little imbalanced

Since when has opposition to gerrymandering become “left-leaning” (“Wis. GOP targets justice in voting fight,” Page A6, Sept. 11)? Isn’t such opposition merely support for the right to vote?

Since when is opposition to theocratic dictatorship characterized as “left-leaning” (“After veteran got unexpected help in Iran jail, a repaid favor,” Page A6, Sept. 11)? Isn’t such opposition the reaction of every sane human to the loss of personhood and human rights?

Will the media begin to describe Ukraine in its resistance to the Russian invasion as “left-leaning”? Will we start calling Martin Luther King Jr.’s civil rights leadership “left-leaning”?