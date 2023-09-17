Bruins unveil three new jerseys for their 2023-24 centennial season

The Bruins’ new home and away sweaters will be worn all season as part of the centennial-season festivities , while the vintage alternate is expected to be worn for select Original Six matchups in 2023-24.

In recognition of 100 years for the Original Six franchise, the Bruins unveiled three new jerseys — a home, away, and alternate sweater — that will be worn during the 2023-24 season.

With their centennial season approaching , the Bruins are set to don some new threads when they hop over the boards this winter.

“I just love looking back at the history of the franchise and obviously for the 100th [season], we wanted to do something a little special for the home and away,” Bruins president Cam Neely said. “And then for the third, we wanted to really go back in time a little bit.”

Brad Marchand, Brandon Carlo, and Milan Lucic showcased the new jerseys for the first time on Saturday night at the team’s “Centennial Takeoff” event at Logan Airport.

“It made me look really pretty,” Marchand said after making his walk down the runway. “I’m retiring early. Gonna be a model.”

The new home and away primary sweaters are cut from the same cloth as other recent black-and-gold jerseys, but with a few twists. For the first time since the early 1990s, the club’s home and away sweaters feature complementary team crests – a gold-trimmed Spoked-B on the home jersey and a black-trimmed Spoked-B on the road jersey.

A sparkling “centennial gold” has also been added in place of the traditional Bruins gold on the sweaters. The right and left sleeves each contain three gold stripes for a total of six as a nod to the organization’s six Stanley Cup Championships (1929, 1939, 1941, 1970, 1972, and 2011).

All three jerseys will feature a commemorative centennial patch on the right shoulder.

The team’s alternate sweater serves as a blast from the past, paying homage to the early clubs with a color scheme focused on the old “Bruins beige”. The center crest on the alternate is inspired by Boston’s 25th-anniversary jerseys in 1948-49 — with a “19″ and “24″ featured on the horizontal spokes in recognition of the Bruins’ founding year.

As a stick tap to the Bruins’ roots in Massachusetts, the team’s six Stanley Cup championship years are emblazoned on Massachusetts town signs inside the collar of the jersey.

The Bruins will also wear a brown helmet, gloves, and pants during games where they wear their alternate sweater.

“You never know how many events like this you’re gonna be a part of,” Marchand said of Saturday’s showcase. “And especially being the 100th year, it’s pretty special. I think with [Patrice Bergeron] and [David Krejci] retiring, not to get kind of sentimental — but you realize how quick it goes. And how close we’re kind of getting to that … as well. So these moments may not seem big, but they are and they’re things I’ll remember forever.”









Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.