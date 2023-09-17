High school football: There’s a new team atop the Globe Top 20

There is a new team atop the Globe’s Top 20 high school football poll after Catholic Memorial suffered a few key injuries while its 30-game win streak ended in a 35-2 loss at Cardinal Newman in Florida.

MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Jonathan Monteiro (6) and his Xaverian teammates have soared to a pair of wins to start the season.

Xaverian will be put to the test right off, hosting Springfield Central on Friday night in Westwood.

Advertisement

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe poll as of Sept. 18, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

1. Xaverian 2-0-0

2. Catholic Memorial (1-1-0)

3. St. John’s Prep (2-0-0)

4. King Philip (2-0-0)

5. Milford (2-0-0)

6. Franklin (2-0-0)

7. Everett (1-1-0)

8. Central Catholic (0-2-0)

9. Methuen (1-1-0)

10. Milton (2-0-0)

11. Barnstable (2-0-0)

12. Hanover (2-0-0)

13. Duxbury (1-1-0)

14. Foxborough (2-0-0)

15. North Attleborough (1-1-0)

16. Andover (2-0-0)

17.Peabody (2-0-0)

18. Mansfield (0-2-0)

19. Billerica (2-0-0)

20. Plymouth South (2-0-0)