HS FOOTBALL | TOP 20

High school football: There’s a new team atop the Globe Top 20

By Nate Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated September 17, 2023, 8 minutes ago
Jonathan Monteiro (6) and his Xaverian teammates have soared to a pair of wins to start the season.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

There is a new team atop the Globe’s Top 20 high school football poll after Catholic Memorial suffered a few key injuries while its 30-game win streak ended in a 35-2 loss at Cardinal Newman in Florida.

Xaverian, the new No. 1, has been dominant through two wins, while St. John’s Prep scraped by against Central Catholic. Methuen climbs back into the top 10 after a close win over Marshfield. Barnstable continues to impress, and Andover enters the poll after consecutive 40-point performances. Foxborough debuts after shutting out North Attleborough in a rivalry bout.

Xaverian will be put to the test right off, hosting Springfield Central on Friday night in Westwood.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 football poll

The Globe poll as of Sept. 18, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

1. Xaverian 2-0-0

2. Catholic Memorial (1-1-0)

3. St. John’s Prep (2-0-0)

4. King Philip (2-0-0)

5. Milford (2-0-0)

6. Franklin (2-0-0)

7. Everett (1-1-0)

8. Central Catholic (0-2-0)

9. Methuen (1-1-0)

10. Milton (2-0-0)

11. Barnstable (2-0-0)

12. Hanover (2-0-0)

13. Duxbury (1-1-0)

14. Foxborough (2-0-0)

15. North Attleborough (1-1-0)

16. Andover (2-0-0)

17.Peabody (2-0-0)

18. Mansfield (0-2-0)

19. Billerica (2-0-0)

20. Plymouth South (2-0-0)

