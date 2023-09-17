High school football: Week 2 Players of the Week from across Eastern Mass.

Jacob Bierenbroodspot, BC High — The senior tailback erupted for 155 yards on just six carries, ripping off touchdowns of 73 and 60 yards in addition to catching three balls for 58 yards with a 39-yard touchdown during a 44-7 trouncing of Reading.

There was no shortage of elite performances across Eastern Mass. in Week 2 of the high school season . Here are your Globe Players of the Week:

James Curry, Braintree — The junior is back from an injury that cost him most of last season. Curry led the backfield with 27 carries for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-7 win over North Quincy.

Advertisement

Drew Eason, Methuen — A four-year starter at quarterback, Eason missed most of the preseason due to illness, but the senior was firing on all cylinders with 300 passing yards and four touchdowns, including the winner to his brother, Shane, in a thrilling 27-24 win over Marshfield.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Drew Eason entered his fourth season as Methuen's starting quarterback off a strong showing in 7 v. 7 leagues over the summer. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

John Enman, Andover — The 6-foot-3, 205-pound senior has stepped in seamlessly at quarterback. On Thursday, Enman completed 17 of 22 passes for 350 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-14 win over Merrimack Valley Conference foe Chelmsford, just four days after he led Andover to a win over Shrewsbury.

Jose Touron, Taunton — The senior captain made plays in all phases during a 33-0 win at Durfee, finishing with three catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns, a 33-yard passing touchdown, a 49-yard punt return, six tackles, and two pass breakups.

Division 2

Aiden Astorino and Drew Laplante, King Philip — The junior running back tandem combined for 243 rushing yards, with Astorino rumbling for 133 yards and two touchdowns and Laplante adding 110 yards and a score in a 34-6 nonleague victory at Marblehead.

Eli Batista, Peabody — The senior caught 28- and 36-yard touchdowns and rushed for a 35-yard score — all in the fourth quarter — to help propel the Tanners pull away for a 31-14 nonleague win over Lynn Classical.

Advertisement

Eli Batista, shown here trying to pick off a pass in Week 1, totaled three touchdowns in the fourth quarter of a win over Lynn Classical in Week 2. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Cam Bethel, North Andover — The junior shined in all three phases of the game, catching 20- and 47-yard touchdown passes, kicking three extra points and forcing a fumble in a 21-6 nonleague win over Beverly.

Kieran Corr, Winchester — The senior Harvard commit showed off his leg with field goals of 38, 42, and 44 yards in a 16-6 nonleague win at Waltham.

Division 3

Judd Dorival, Billerica — The junior back rumbled for 201 yards on 18 carries, including an 8-yard touchdown run, in a 35-7 win over Westford.

Ryan Gramlich, Dartmouth — Touchdown runs of 1, 9 and 6 yards punctuated a workingman’s performance for the junior, who amassed 79 yards on 17 carries for the Indians in a 25-13 win over Greater New Bedford.

Bryan Ferreira, Woburn — Between picking off a pass on defense, rushing for 132 yards and a 58-yard touchdown, and a pair of two-point conversions, the senior left his mark all over the field for the Tanners in a 16-14 Middlesex win over Burlington.

Casious Johnson and Gio Lynch-Ruberio, Plymouth South — All it took was 12 carries for the tandem to inflict damage in a 35-6 win over Revere, totaling 217 yards and three rushing scores (five rushes for 109 yards, including a 94-yard TD, for Lynch-Rubiero; seven for 108 and scores of 8 and 50 yards for Johnson).

Advertisement

Division 4

Jackson Belsan, Scituate — The senior quarterback responded from a setback against Milton by completing 10 of 13 passes for 280 yards and four TDs, adding a rushing score in a 47-7 win over Whitman-Hanson.

Miguel DeJesus and Devin Harding, Holliston — In a 29-6 win over Middleborough, DeJesus, a senior defensive back, intercepted two passes and added two tackles for loss and eight solo tackles. Harding, a senior back, racked up 22 carries for 160 yards and two rushing TDs, plus three catches for 38 yards and a score.

Holliston's Devin Harding totaled three touchdowns and 198 yards of offense in a win over Middleborough. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Max Dresens, Wayland — The junior running back totaled 23 carries for 151 yards and two scores, hauling in the winning 6-yard touchdown pass from Mekhi Walker to secure a come-from-behind 27-20 triumph over Ashland.

Matty Mahoney, Norwood — The senior quarterback finished 11 for 13 for 246 yards and three touchdowns, plus 64 rushing yards and two touchdowns, in a 41-7 victory over Canton. At safety, he added four tackles and an interception.

Joe Poland, Burlington — Poland, a senior running back/linebacker, registered a whopping 22 tackles and added 85 rushing yards and a score, keeping the Red Devils afloat in a 16-14 loss to Woburn on Friday.

Division 5

Tommy DeSimone, Saugus —– Churning out 140 yards on 28 carries, the senior punched in three short touchdowns, in a 28-22 nonleague triumph over Northeast. Saugus has already doubled its win total from last season.

Anthony Nichols, Bishop Fenwick — It was a five-touchdown night for the senior, who rushed for 125 yards and four touchdowns and took a kickoff70 yards to the end zone in a 55-0 Catholic Central League win over Arlington Catholic.

Advertisement

Zach Rogers, Shawsheen — The senior totaled 91 yards on five touches, catching a 39-yard touchdown and rushing 29 yards for another score in the Rams’ 21-6 nonconference win over Belmont.

Gustavo Varela, Greater Lawrence — The sophomore rumbled for 132 yards and a trio of touchdowns on 14 carries for the Reggies in a 49-18 nonconference win over Hamilton-Wenham.

Cam Widtfeldt, Gloucester — The Fishermen needed a little bit of everything from the senior, who passed for 75 yards, ran for 31, and scored 11 points (rushing TD , field goal, two extra points) in a 17-8 nonleague victory over Weston.

Division 6

Shane Field, Salem — The senior rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 3:22 remaining, helping the Witches defeat Danvers, 15-7, for the first time in 15 years.

Peyton Kellett, Dennis-Yarmouth – The junior had eight receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns helping the Dolphins (2-0) erase an early deficit and defeat Dighton-Rehoboth, 34-32, in a nonleague contest.

Maxwell Parent, St. Mary’s – The freshman had a pair of rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter and booted the PAT that proved to be the difference as the Spartans rallied for a 15-14 win over Winthrop in a nonleague game.

St. Mary's Maxwell Parent (13) was fired up after scoring to tie the game late. He added a point-after for a 15-14 win. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Pentucket/Georgetown goal-line defense – The Panthers are off to a 2-0 start after defeating defending Division 5 champion North Reading, 24-16. The defense forced four incompletions from the 3-yard line in the final 20 seconds of regulation, then denied Hornets quarterback Jason Berry on fourth down from the 1 to secure victory.

Advertisement

Division 7

Jordan DePina, Rockland — The senior quarterback earns a second Player of the Week honor after rushing for 219 yards and three touchdowns, two of which were over 70 yards, in a 33-16 victory over Manchester Essex.

Aidan Landers, Blue Hills — It was a ground-heavy offensive display for the Warriors, led by the senior running back, who rumbled for three touchdowns and 140 yards in a 50-14 win over Monty Tech.

Dominic Matteodo, Mashpee — The junior quarterback threw two touchdowns, rushed for another, and scrambled for a 2-point-conversion for the Falcons, leading them to a 34-7 win over Nantucket.

Michael Sanchez (left) teamed with his brother, Max, to find the end zone four times in a Week 2 win over Essex Tech. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Max and Michael Sanchez, Amesbury — It was the Sanchez Brothers’ show in the Red Hawks’ 32-0 defeat of Essex Tech, as they accounted for 281 rushing yards and all four touchdowns in the Cape Ann League bout.

Division 8

Quentyn Dulin, Brighton — The senior quarterback threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns, adding two rushing scores for the Tigers in a 36-24 win over East Boston.

Senior Quentyn Dulin threw for two scores and ran for two more while leading Brighton to victory over East Boston. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Andrew Hedgepeth, Cathedral — In a 20-14 win over Whittier, the senior rushed 12 times for 135 yards and a touchdown, adding a 16-yard TD catch for the Panthers.

Rovens Jean-Baptiste, Cape Cod Tech — In a 14-12 win over Monomoy, the senior rushed for 106 yards on 18 carries and scored a 34-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Hull’s Nick Tiani averaged 28.8 yards per carry and finished with four touchdowns in a win over Holbrook/Avon. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Nick Tiani, Hull — The senior only needed nine rushes to rack up 259 yards and three touchdowns, and had a 30-yard touchdown catch for the Pirates in a 40-11 win over Holbrook/Avon.

Brad Joyal, Trevor Hass, Jake Levin, Keith Pearson, Lenny Rowe, Jackson Tolliver, and AJ Traub contributed.