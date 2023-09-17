The Patriots are getting ready for ‘Sunday Night Football’ against the Dolphins. Follow along.

The Globe will be offering live updates and analysis throughout pregame, during the game, and in the aftermath. Follow along below.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. You can watch on NBC and listen on 98.5 in the Boston area.

The Patriots are facing off against the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night.

Your 1 p.m. game score roundup — 6:30 p.m.

Colts 31, Texans 20 — Rookie QB Anthony Richardson found the end zone twice for Indianapolis to continue his hot start to the season, but left the game and was placed in concussion protocol. Gardner Minshew took over and led the Colts to their first win of the year with 171 yards passing and a touchdown.

Chiefs 17, Jaguars 9 — Kansas City got back on track in a rockfight, with 305 yards and two touchdowns from Patrick Mahomes enough to take the defending champions to 1-1 on the year.

Buccaneers 27, Bears 17 — Tampa Bay moved to 2-0 in the post-Tom Brady era, with Baker Mayfield throwing for 317 yards and a touchdown on another rough day for second-year Chicago QB Justin Fields (16 of 29 for 211 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions).

Titans 27, Chargers 24 — Cameron Dicker’s 33-yard field goal as time expired pushed the Chargers into overtime, but former Patriot Nick Folk’s 41-yard kick in overtime won it for the Titans and dropped Los Angeles to 0-2.

Seahawks 37, Lions 31 — Another shootout ended in overtime when Seattle’s Tyler Lockett dove for the pylon and waved goodbye to the Detroit crowd; Geno Smith threw for 328 yards and two touchdowns for the Seahawks, and Kenneth Walker found the end zone twice on the ground.

Ravens 27, Bengals 24 — Joe Burrow finally found his rhythm in the second half, tossing a pair of touchdown passes to Tee Higgins, but Cincinnati fell short again to drop to 0-2. Lamar Jackson threw for 237 yards and two scores and rushed for another 54 yards in a Baltimore win.

Bills 38, Raiders 10 — Buffalo bounced back from a disappointing Week 1 in style with a blowout win, led by 274 yards and three touchdown passes from Josh Allen.

Falcons 25, Packers 24 — Atlanta rallied from a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit to move to 2-0 after Younghoe Koo knocked through a 25-yard field goal with 57 seconds remaining. — Amin Touri

What to watch: If Jonathan Jones can’t suit up, who will contain Tyreek Hill? — 6:25 p.m.

If cornerback Jonathan Jones cannot suit up on Sunday, New England’s secondary is going to have an even tougher time containing Miami’s superstar receiver Tyreek Hill. Jones, who did not practice Friday and is questionable to play because of an ankle injury, remains one of the best options in the league to match up against Hill’s speed and change in direction.

Over the past five seasons, according to Pro Football Focus, Hill has a 47.8 percent catch rate for 143 yards and no touchdowns when Jones is the closest defender. Opposing quarterbacks have registered a 49.7 passer rating when targeting Hill with Jones in coverage. Keeping Hill in check is a group effort, but the 29-year-old Jones has proven to be a key piece.

“Any play, [Hill] can take a 3-yard pass and take it the distance,” Jones said earlier this week. “He keeps the defense on his toes every play.”

If Jones cannot play or is hampered by his ankle, the Patriots will have to rely more on youngsters Christian Gonzalez and Marcus Jones, neither of whom has experience against Hill, with additional assistance from the safeties. Marcus Jones projects as the likelier candidate, given his speed, whereas Gonzalez would be a better fit against Jaylen Waddle. — Nicole Yang

Pats join call for grass after injury to Aaron Rodgers — 6:15 p.m.

If there’s anyone on the Patriots who can empathize with what Aaron Rodgers is going through after suffering a season-ending injury at MetLife Stadium, it’s Jabrill Peppers.

He believes playing on a grass surface could have prevented the ACL tear he suffered in 2021. Peppers was in a contract year playing for the Giants at the time.

“I tore my ACL on that same field. Mine wasn’t a noncontact injury though, but if it was grass my foot wouldn’t have gotten stuck and I wouldn’t have [done it],” Peppers said, shifting his weight and making a popping sound to demonstrate what happened to his knee.

“But it is what it is,” Peppers continued. “I take it on the chin and try to keep myself out of those situations. Keep my feet under me more so on turf. You don’t want to step outside of your frame, that’s how you get in trouble with turf too. You want to play fast but you also want to be safe to make it through the season.”

We asked five Patriots players whether they preferred playing on turf or grass. All five picked grass. Read more from Khari Thompson here.

What’s been going on with the Dolphins? — 6:05 p.m.

The Patriots caught a bit of a break in facing the Dolphins for a Week 17 matchup last season, when Miami quarterback Tua Tagavailoa was in the concussion protocol. New England just scraped by a Dolphins team led first by backup Teddy Bridgewater, then by third-stringer Skylar Thompson after Bridgewater injured his finger in the third quarter.

Tagovailoa’s return means the Patriots should expect the most explosive version of Sunday’s opponents — Tagovailoa threw for 466 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1 — with their starting quarterback back throwing to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Miami also made a major addition on defense in the offseason, dealing for superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey (who has made the last six Pro Bowls with three first-team All-Pro nods) in March.

New England will also greet old friend Jake Bailey back to Foxborough, as the longtime Patriots punter for the first time since departing for Miami. — Amin Touri

Welcome to Gillette! — 6:00 p.m.

Hope you’re ready for a fun night of football.

The Patriots are coming off an opening loss to the Eagles, while the Dolphins beat the Chargers 36-34.

Follow along for live updates and analysis all night.

