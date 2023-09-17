Rafael Devers’s game-tying homer isn’t enough as Red Sox are walked off by Blue Jays again, swept on the road

It was his 33rd homer of the season and 98th RBI. Devers is 6 of 13 in the last four games with three homers.

The Sox were down to their final strike in the ninth inning when Rafael Devers homered to left off Erik Swanson to make it a 2-2 game.

TORONTO — A frustrating weekend for the Red Sox ended with a 3-2 loss against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

Garrett Whitlock came in for the bottom of the ninth. Cavan Biggio singled with one out before Matt Chapman hammered a double off the wall in center to give Toronto its second walk-off win in as many days.

Advertisement

The Sox had nine hits and drew four walks but were 1 for 14 with runners in scoring position. They were held to five runs in the series and have now lost four straight and 10 of their last 12 games.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The Sox had runners at second and third with no outs in both the second and third innings and couldn’t score against Hyun Jin Ryu despite putting the ball in play six times.

They were 3 for 23 with runners in scoring position for the series.

Nick Pivetta, who has never won a game in his native Canada, deserved better. He allowed two runs on four hits over 6 ⅓ innings and struck out six without a walk.

The Jays took the lead in the second inning when Cavan Biggio singled, went to third on a double down the left-field line by Matt Chapman, and scored on Kevin Kiermaier’s sacrifice fly.

The second run was a solo homer by Daulton Varsho in the fifth inning. Pivetta got ahead, 1 and 2, but Varsho stayed in the at-bat and got a hanging curveball on the eighth pitch that he drove 392 feet to right field.

Advertisement

The Sox finally scored a run in the seventh inning. Rob Refsnyder drew a walk off Genesis Cabrera before Rafael Devers was hit by a pitch. Pablo Reyes singled to left field with two outs and Refsnyder scored.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.