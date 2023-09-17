Raiders’ Josh Jacobs moving backward after holdout, literally

“I feel like I just got to do more, honestly,” said Jacobs, who led the league last year with 1,653 yards rushing and 2,053 yards from scrimmage.

The Las Vegas Raiders running back finished with a career-worst minus-2 yards rushing in a 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. In doing so, he became the first NFL rushing leader from the previous season to finish with negative yardage in a game since the 1970 merger, according to Elias Sports Bureau .

A week after Josh Jacobs complained he had some rust to shake off, the NFL’s defending rushing champion found himself running in reverse.

Jacobs never found his footing after getting thrown for a loss by Bills lineman Ed Oliver on the first play from scrimmage. He had minus-6 yards on seven carries in the first half. Once the Bills built their lead to 28-10 on their opening drive of the second half, the Raiders offense was forced to become one-dimensional.

“We need to address where we went wrong and improve from there,” Jacobs said. “I don’t think we just need a next game and flush it. I don’t think that would create a winning culture.”

After missing the entire offseason due to a contract dispute, Jacobs finally joined the Raiders by signing a one-year contract worth up to $12 million with bonuses on Aug. 26.

He blamed rust for finishing with 48 yards rushing on 19 carries in a season-opening win at Denver. His 2.5-yard rushing average was the third-lowest of his career before Sunday. Jacobs’ 46 yards for the season mark the worst two-game rushing yardage total of his five-year career.

Coach Josh McDaniels said the Raiders’ running game struggles start up front, and noted: “I need to do a better job figuring out how to get JJ going.”

The Raiders were able to get Jacobs involved in the passing game. He was targeted six times, gaining 51 yards on five receptions. The one pass Jacobs didn’t catch was wrestled away by Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano, leading to a field goal that gave the Bills a 31-10 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Richardson takes another ding

Indianapolis quarterback Anthony Richardson played a bit more than one quarter of the Colts’ win in Houston before departing because of a concussion, quickly ending the meeting with fellow top-four pick C.J. Stroud.

The rookie QB hit the back of his head when he was pushed down at the end of his second rushing score of the opening quarter, but he popped right up to celebrate. He remained in the game for two more possessions before going to the medical tent and then to the locker room.

Colts coach Shane Steichen said he was injured on that second touchdown run and that he didn’t report the injury to the staff until after he played two more drives.

“It looked like a fluke thing on that one, but hopefully it doesn’t continue to happen,” Steichen said.

Richardson, who bruised his knee in a Week 1 loss to the Jaguars, is the third QB in NFL history with three rushing touchdowns in his first two games, joining Daunte Culpepper and Jack Thompson. Richardson, who is 21 years and 118 days old, is also the youngest quarterback with two rushing touchdowns in a game.

Denver’s Jackson ejected for another big hit

Denver safety Kareem Jackson was disqualified in the second quarter of his team’s loss to Washington for a helmet-to-helmet hit on tight end Logan Thomas in the end zone. Thomas hauled in a 4-yard TD pass from Sam Howell before taking a blow from Jackson.

Several Commanders took exception and confronted Jackson before being separated. The officials called Jackson for a personal foul after he launched himself at Thomas, who left the game and was being evaluated for a concussion.

It’s the second straight week where Jackson has drawn a flag for a hit. Last weekend, Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers left on the game’s final drive after taking a shot from Jackson that drew an unnecessary roughness call. Meyers was out this weekend with a concussion.

Happy return

⋅ Houston wide receiver John Metchie III made his NFL debut after missing all last season undergoing treatment for leukemia. Metchie, who sat out last week with a hamstring injury, had one reception for 17 yards in the Texans’ loss to Indianapolis. “[It] was not to be satisfied with just coming back, but strive to be the best in coming back,” he said. “And that was kind of my mindset that got me through that period of time. Not just wanting to ... make it out. I wanted to thrive, not just survive.”

⋅ Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur wanted to blame crowd noise for a failed fourth-and-1 sneak by Jordan Love that opened the door for Atlanta’s go-ahead touchdown drive. Love, however, admitted he didn’t correctly call the play, leading to him taking off for the plunge without the ball. Green Bay was penalized for a false start and had to punt. “I said the wrong thing. It’s pretty much not a play until I give the live word, pretty much, and I gave the wrong live word on that one,” he said.

⋅ Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who spent the first four years of his NFL career with Jacksonville, had a rough homecoming in his team’s win over the Jaguars. Taylor was penalized five times and ultimately benched for a series. He was flagged twice for false starts, once for an illegal formation, and twice for holding.